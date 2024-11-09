Login
Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp showcased four two-wheelers at EICMA 2024
  • Royal Enfield added two motorcycles to its 650 range
  • Our picks from EICMA 2024 range from Adventure bikes to Super Moto class

The EICMA 2024 Motor Show in Milan, Italy, was a remarkable event featuring major two-wheeler manufacturers showcasing their latest and most inventive creations. This year’s trade show brought together a diverse range of motorcycles from prominent brands such as Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, KTM and many others. We’ve compiled a list of the standout motorcycles on display, highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite!

 

Girish Karkera

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650

 

EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

 

Ironically, amongst all the hi-tech unveils at EICMA, what caught my eyes most was the RE Classic 650. Call me old school but this motorcycle is what gets most men and women into motorcycling. The classic looks of a quintessential Royal Enfield is surely a tune on but more importantly, it can potentially punch a segment higher with that powertrain. With a Bullet 350 being my all-time favourite, the Classic is a close second but with similar performance - a slightly distant second. The Classic 650 gets really close though. No replacement for displacement. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

 

Preetam Bora 

 

BMW F450 GS Concept

P90577131 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs

 

The BMW F 450 GS Concept is quite a surprise! Built around an all-new 450 cc, parallel-twin engine, the F 450 GS Concept is said to have 47 bhp, and with a kerb weight of just 175 kg - those are the only specs we have. But it’s light enough and powerful enough with the promise to be a fun adventure bike! We can’t wait to ride it! And, it will likely be manufactured in India, by TVS Motor Company, so expect an attractive price tag, when it is launched.  Said to fill the gap between the entry-level BMW G 310 GS and the BMW F 800/900 GS, the F 450 GS promises to offer true-blue GS capability, with a focus on “outstanding” off-road capability, while maintaining nimble and precise handling on pavement. And from what we can see in the 450 GS Concept, it does promise to have enough potential to take on the likes of the new KTM 390 Adventure, as well as the Royal Enfield Himalayan head on! The mid-size ADV segment just got more interesting!

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025
 

Janak Sorap 

 

KTM 390 SMC R

 

KTM 290 SMC R and Enduro eicma carandbike edited 3

 

What do you do if you love riding dirt bikes, street bikes, naked bikes, or off-road bikes? Well, you could get one of each type or just get yourself a supermoto! Period. Ever since I was introduced to the concept of supermotos, I have wanted to have one. And now, with KTM having showcased the 390 SMC R at EICMA, I really want one. You see, a supermoto is like a modular motorcycle that can be customised as per your liking and requirement. Everything from the suspension, tyres, wheels, stance, and more, can be altered to match different forms of motorcycling. And it only gets better with the 390 SMC R because, based on the same platform, you already have adventure, enduro, and street naked derivatives which opens doors to multiple options on a single motorcycle. In addition, you’ve got all the power you’ll need with the new 399cc mill, ample ground clearance and suspension travel, cheap yet premium cycle parts (thanks to Bajaj Auto), and access to many aftermarket upgrades. So frustrating to know that this machine will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Pune, which is so close, yet so far. KTM, I hope you guys are reading this!

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled
 

Shams Raza Naqvi 

 

KTM 390 Adventure R

 

Next gen KTM 390 Adventure 2

 

Adventure bikes are a perfect fit for our roads and what if you get one with tonnes of features, riding aids and a lot more tech? Say hello to the newly unveiled KTM 390 Adventure which is set to hit the Indian market soon. KTM has given the bike a complete overhaul when it comes to styling and what I like the most is its Dakar-inspired look. All attributes appear to blend seamlessly on the tourer and now it also gets cruise control. Can’t wait to hit the roads on it.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled

 

Seshan Vijayraghavan 

 

Hero Xpulse 210

 

EICMA 2024 Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled Gets New TFT Display Adjustable Suspension 2

 

Real adventure or dual-sport bikes need to be light and easy to manage, not heavy, burly and difficult to fix. For India, the Hero Xpulse 4V has been that motorcycle. The new Xpulse 210 takes things to the next level. While its core design and purpose remain largely similar, Hero has made it more versatile by offering features like switchable dual-channel ABS, a 4.2-inch TFT display and adjustable suspension. Then you have the 210 cc, liquid-cooled motor that makes more power and torque at 24 bhp and 20.7 Nm, along with a 6-speed gearbox which is paired with an assist and slipper clutch. And that’s bound to improve its performance. I for one, am quite eager to ride this.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
 

Amaan Ahmed 

 

Hero Xtreme 250R

 

Hero Xtreme 250 R unveiled Eicma carandbike edited 9

 

So many options to choose from, yet, the one bike that stood head and shoulders above all else to my eyes was Hero’s biggest Xtreme yet. That Hero MotoCorp would use one of its more popular nameplates to debut its new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine makes perfect sense, but this, at least at first glance, looks like a proper step-up over the Xtreme 160R 4V. Peak power output from the new engine is almost twice as much as that on the 160, so the Xtreme 250R should be a legitimate upgrade for those who have owned the 160R for some time now, and are looking for something more potent. Hero’s designers have also done a stellar job carrying over the Xtreme’s muscular styling over to a larger motorcycle, with the Xtreme 250R looking both powerful and purposeful. Most of all, the 250R will have a positive impact on those looking to buy the more accessible Xtreme 125R, as they will aspire to graduate to the 250R sometime down the road. And knowing Hero, the 250R will be sensibly priced, which will ensure the dream for those 125R buyers doesn’t seem too distant. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled

 

Jafar Rizvi 

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 24

 

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 truly stood out for me not only for its versatile design but also because RE nailed it with its pricing. This motorcycle appears to be an all-in-one package, thanks to the spirit of scrambler. Its overall arrangement, complete with scrambler-style seats and side number panels, makes a strong appearance even without looking at it in person. And not to forget the sweet 650cc parallel-twin engine, which I feel confident commenting on even without having taken it for a spin. While it’s built on the foundation of the Interceptor 650, it manages to carve out its unique identity within Royal Enfield's 650 lineup, which could be a winning recipe for RE. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched At Rs 3.39 Lakh
 

Sidharth Nambiar 

 

Aprilia Tuono 457


Aprilia Tuono 457 EICMA 2024

 

When Aprilia launched the RS 457 last year, I was excited. For the first time ever, we were gonna have a made-in-India parallel-twin sports bike. But I, who's always had an inclination towards streetfighters secretly wished that the RS 457 would soon have a naked counterpart. And as I hoped, the brand debuted the Tuono 457 at EICMA 2024. I admit, it might not be the prettiest bike on display there, but that's far from the point. The less committed riding position of the Tuono will make it the more comfortable and touring-friendly offering among the 457 duo. But that's not all, the 457 cc parallel-twin engine with the same state of tune as the RS 457 will make it equally exciting to rip around the racetrack. That for me is more than enough to justify picking the naked over the super sport.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025

 

