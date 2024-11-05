Login
EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched At Rs 3.39 Lakh

The Bear 650 is offered in five colour options and is the fifth Royal Enfield motorcycle to sport the 650cc parallel twin engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices range between Rs 3.39 lakh lakh and Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered in five colour options
  • Fifth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform

Royal Enfield has launched the Bear 650 at a starting price of Rs 3.39 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle made its debut last month and is the fifth bike in the brand’s portfolio to be based on the 650 Twin platform. Using underpinning from the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 is a scrambler-style motorcycle and comes with a range of new features and visual distinctions over the Interceptor 650.
 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

Royal Enfield Bear 650 21

The scrambler is available in five colour options or five variants in RE style, here are its variant-wise prices: 

 

Variants Prices (Ex-showroom) 
Boardwalk WhiteRs 3.39 lakh 
Petrol GreenRs 3.44 lakh 
Wild HoneyRs 3.44 lakh 
Golden ShadowRs 3.51 lakh
Two Four NineRs 3.59 lakh 

 

As mentioned previously, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 adopts a scrambler-styled design and carves out its own identity in RE’s 650 Twin range. While it retains the Interceptor’s fuel tank and the double downtube frame, the rake angle is sharper and further reinforced to accommodate the USD fork. The subframe is slightly upswept to achieve that scrambler look. The swingarm is a bit longer compared to the Interceptor. The Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 Twin family to come with all-LED lighting as standard. The LED headlamp is the same as the Super Meteor 650. The fresh palette of colourways with graphic designs gives the Bear 650 a fun-packed motorcycle appeal.

 

Also Read: Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure
 Royal Enfield Bear 650 22

The Bear 650 is the first in RE's 650cc range to get a two-in-one exhaust system. 

 

The seat, styled in the scrambler tradition, has a slightly raised rear section, and number plates on the side panels are a nod to the scrambler character. Moreover, the Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 range to get a two-in-one exhaust system. Colour schemes include Two Four Nine (white with a chequered flag), Golden Shadow (black and silver), Wild Honey (yellow and white), Petrol Green, and Boardwalk White.

 

On the feature front, the Bear 650 employs the same 4.0-inch circular dash as the new Himalayan and Guerrilla models. This is the first Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle in the range to get the single pod cluster. This display offers phone connectivity, Map Navigation (integrated with Google Maps), media controls, and essential day-to-day ride data. Additionally, it also gets a USB Type-C charge port situated at the handlebar rake.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 23

The Bear 650 weighs 216 kg with 90 per cent fuel. 

 

The Bear 650 has the same chassis as the Interceptor 650 but differs in terms of suspension and wheels. Up front, it features a Showa USD fork with 130 mm travel, and the rear is equipped with dual shocks. The Bear 650 also debuts MRF Nylorex block-pattern tyres fitted to spoked wheels, with dimensions of 100/90-19 at the front and 140/80-17 at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS that can be switched off for the rear.

 

The new RE motorcycle weighs 216 kg with 90 per cent fuel, while it has a weight capacity of 400 kg. The fuel tank is rated for 13.6 litres. Dimensions are as follows: 2180 mm in length, 855 mm in width, and 1160 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 1460 mm. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?
 Royal Enfield Bear 650 26

Gets the same 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 56.5 Nm. 

 

The Bear 650 is powered by the same 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, with a slight bump in peak torque. The motor maintains a max power output of 47 bhp at 7,240 rpm, while peak torque is higher at 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm (4.2 Nm more than the Interceptor). It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. To better suit the scrambler characteristics, the final drive is slightly taller as the bike features a smaller rear sprocket.

 

In terms of rivals, the Bear 650 has no direct competition but goes up against the likes of the BSA Gold Star 650 and its own sibling the Interceptor 650 in the Indian market. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

