Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the Bear 650 ahead of its launch at EICMA 2024. The Bear is the fifth 650 cc motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650. Based on the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 gets a scrambler-based design and comes with a range of new features and premium mechanical components. Royal Enfield will be announcing the prices of the Bear 650 at the upcoming EICMA 2024 on November 5.

The Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 Twin range to feature all-LED lighting

On the cosmetic front, the Bear 650’s silhouette is similar to the Interceptor 650 but has been tweaked tastefully to achieve that scrambler character. Based on the same double downtube chassis, the neck has been strengthened to accommodate the USDs, while the subframe has been lifted a bit. The fuel tank is the same as the Interceptor 650’s but is finished in attractive funky colour schemes. The Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 Twin range to feature all-LED lighting all-around as standard. The Bear 650 has a sharper rake angle compared to the Interceptor for sharper handling, however, the swingarm is longer for more suspension movement, resulting in a longer wheelbase by about 61 mm. Ground clearance stands at 184 mm, 10 mm more than the Interceptor. Completing the scrambler-styling is the slightly scooped-up seat at the rear, a two-into-one exhaust, number boards on the side panel, a wide one-piece handlebar, and a round tail lamp.

The Bear 650 gets a new USD setup up front, and twin shocks with 115 mm of travel at the rear

For cycle parts, the Bear 650 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The dual-purpose tyres developed by MRF, also lend it a more rugged appearance. The wheels are suspended by a USD front fork setup from Showa up front, with 130 mm of suspension travel, 20 mm more than the Interceptor. Meanwhile, the rear continues to feature twin shocks, although this is an all-new unit from Showa, with a travel of 115 mm, 27 mm more. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc up front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS, which is switchable for the rear.

The bike gets the same round TFT display as offered in the Himalayan and Guerrilla

The ergonomics of the motorcycle have also been revised, and it now comes with a wider handlebar. The Bear 650 is 2 kg lighter than the Interceptor 650 and comes with a higher seat height of 830 mm, a notable 26 mm higher. The Interceptor Bear 650 is also the first motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s 650 range to get the round TFT display that was introduced on the Himalayan and also offered on the Guerrilla 450.



The engine registers slightly more torque when compared to the Interceptor 650

The Interceptor Bear 650 is powered by the same 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill but registers slightly more torque. Peak power output is the same 47 bhp at 7240 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 56.5 Nm (4.2 Nm more) at 5,150 rpm. The engine continues to be mated to a six-speed gearbox like before. However, the final gearing on the Bear 650 is slightly taller as it features a smaller rear sprocket compared to the Interceptor 650.

The Bear 650 is offered in five colour schemes

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be available in five colourways, and 30+ accessories to further personalise the motorcycle as to one’s liking and preference.