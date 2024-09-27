Login
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh

Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can also purchase it for Rs. 12,424, from October 3, 2024, onwards.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Himalayan 450 with tubeless spoke wheels is priced Rs. 2.96 lakh to Rs. 3.09 lakh
  • Existing owners can get it for Rs. 12,424 from authorised dealers
  • The wheels can be added to new bikes via the ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY) tool

Royal Enfield has finally launched the long-awaited tubeless wire-spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450. The new wire-spoked tubeless wheels will add a premium of Rs. 11,000 to the cost of the motorcycle, which effectively brings the price of the updated motorcycle up to Rs. 2.96 lakh to Rs. 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is offered in 5 colour options, each commanding a separate price tag, and they are – Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White and Hanle Black. 

 

Wire spoked Tubeless Wheels Himalayan 450 2

The new wire-spoked tubeless wheels will add a premium of Rs. 11,000 to the cost of the motorcycle

 

Himalayan 450 VariantColourwaysPrice With Tubeless WheelsPrice with Tube Tyres
BaseKaza BrownRs. 2.96 LakhRs. 2.85 Lakh
PassSlate Himalayan SaltRs. 3.0 LakhRs. 2.89 Lakh
Slate Poppy BlueRs. 3.0 LakhRs. 2.89 Lakh
SummitKamet WhiteRs. 3.04 LakhRs. 2.93 Lakh
Hanle BlackRs. 3.09 LakhRs. 2.98 Lakh

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

 

New buyers can add tubeless wheels to their motorcycle via the ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY) customisation tool. At the same time, existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can purchase it for Rs. 12,424 from authorised dealers, from October 3, 2024, onwards. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Wins Bike of the Year at 2024 car&bike Awards

 

Wire spoked Tubeless Wheels Himalayan 450 8

Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can purchase it for Rs. 12,424 from authorised dealers

 

One of the big highlights of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 at the time of our first ride was the tubeless wire-spoke wheels, however, due to homologation procedures the wheels were not on sale. It took the company the better part of a year to finally get the homologation done and put it on sale. Adding the tubeless wire-spoke wheels will open the Himlayan 450 to a wider range of buyers. Customers who were possibly hesitant earlier due to anxiety about punctures which are fairly common and much more bothersome in motorcycled with tubed tyres. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review

 

Like the regular tubed spoke wheels, the new tubeless units come in the same size and spec – 90/90 21-inch up front and 140/80 R 17. Braking duties are handled by the same 320 mm disc up front, and a 270 mm disc at the rear, and both are ventilated. Switchable dual-channel ABS too is on offer. 

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Report Intro 4

 

The Himalayan 450 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get a liquid-cooled engine. It’s powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor making 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetric data and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the move.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Himalayan 450 Tubeless Wheels# Himalayan 450 Tubeless Wheels Price# Royal Enfield bikes# Motorcycle Tyres# Motorcycles# Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

