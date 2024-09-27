Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield has finally launched the long-awaited tubeless wire-spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450. The new wire-spoked tubeless wheels will add a premium of Rs. 11,000 to the cost of the motorcycle, which effectively brings the price of the updated motorcycle up to Rs. 2.96 lakh to Rs. 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is offered in 5 colour options, each commanding a separate price tag, and they are – Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White and Hanle Black.

Himalayan 450 Variant Colourways Price With Tubeless Wheels Price with Tube Tyres Base Kaza Brown Rs. 2.96 Lakh Rs. 2.85 Lakh Pass Slate Himalayan Salt Rs. 3.0 Lakh Rs. 2.89 Lakh Slate Poppy Blue Rs. 3.0 Lakh Rs. 2.89 Lakh Summit Kamet White Rs. 3.04 Lakh Rs. 2.93 Lakh Hanle Black Rs. 3.09 Lakh Rs. 2.98 Lakh

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

New buyers can add tubeless wheels to their motorcycle via the ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY) customisation tool. At the same time, existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can purchase it for Rs. 12,424 from authorised dealers, from October 3, 2024, onwards.

One of the big highlights of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 at the time of our first ride was the tubeless wire-spoke wheels, however, due to homologation procedures the wheels were not on sale. It took the company the better part of a year to finally get the homologation done and put it on sale. Adding the tubeless wire-spoke wheels will open the Himlayan 450 to a wider range of buyers. Customers who were possibly hesitant earlier due to anxiety about punctures which are fairly common and much more bothersome in motorcycled with tubed tyres.

Like the regular tubed spoke wheels, the new tubeless units come in the same size and spec – 90/90 21-inch up front and 140/80 R 17. Braking duties are handled by the same 320 mm disc up front, and a 270 mm disc at the rear, and both are ventilated. Switchable dual-channel ABS too is on offer.

The Himalayan 450 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get a liquid-cooled engine. It’s powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor making 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetric data and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the move.