car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year

At the jury round of the 2023 car&bike Awards, it was evident from track side conversations among the jurors that the overall Bike of the Year will be a close call. In the running were several contenders which managed to impress each and every member of the two-wheeler jury. Along with the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Triumph Speed 400, the Triumph Scrambler 400X, the new KTM 390 Duke all seemed like favourites for the coveted Bike of the Year award, but in the end the winners of each category finally made it to the shortlist of contenders for overall Bike Of The Year.

Watch the New Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review Video:

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan certainly is a significant improvement and upgrade over its predecessor. It’s a completely all-new motorcycle built around a new and modern 452 cc engine, a new frame, new features and capability. The Sherpa 450 engine, which powers the new Himalayan, is the brand’s first liquid-cooled engine, and the first with a four-valve head with DOHC. With a long feature list and integrated Google Maps navigation through smartphone connectivity, the new Himalayan is well-endowed with features too, along with two riding modes and ride-by-wire. With superb all-round capability and versatility, it’s no surprise that the Himalayan edged over the other close contenders to take the coveted title.

One of the highly anticipated bikes at this year’s jury meet was the Aprilia RS 457, which stood a strong chance as well. Unfortunately, the Aprilia RS 457 did not make it to the two-wheeler jury round in time for evaluation, although the design jury did get some time to give scores. In the end, it’s the new Royal Enfield Himalayan which was a well-deserved winner on all counts. A versatile adventure bike with real off-road capability and touring comfort, as well as well-specced with modern tech and features, the new RE Himalayan has it all to wear the crown of the car&bike 2024 Bike of the Year!