car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- New Royal Enfield Himalayan is car&bike Bike Of The Year
- New Himalayan competed against Triumph Scrambler 400, KTM 390 Duke, H-D X440
- Final vote count swung against the Himalayan due to versatility, capability & price point
At the jury round of the 2023 car&bike Awards, it was evident from track side conversations among the jurors that the overall Bike of the Year will be a close call. In the running were several contenders which managed to impress each and every member of the two-wheeler jury. Along with the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Triumph Speed 400, the Triumph Scrambler 400X, the new KTM 390 Duke all seemed like favourites for the coveted Bike of the Year award, but in the end the winners of each category finally made it to the shortlist of contenders for overall Bike Of The Year.
Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review
Watch the New Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review Video:
The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan certainly is a significant improvement and upgrade over its predecessor. It’s a completely all-new motorcycle built around a new and modern 452 cc engine, a new frame, new features and capability. The Sherpa 450 engine, which powers the new Himalayan, is the brand’s first liquid-cooled engine, and the first with a four-valve head with DOHC. With a long feature list and integrated Google Maps navigation through smartphone connectivity, the new Himalayan is well-endowed with features too, along with two riding modes and ride-by-wire. With superb all-round capability and versatility, it’s no surprise that the Himalayan edged over the other close contenders to take the coveted title.
One of the highly anticipated bikes at this year’s jury meet was the Aprilia RS 457, which stood a strong chance as well. Unfortunately, the Aprilia RS 457 did not make it to the two-wheeler jury round in time for evaluation, although the design jury did get some time to give scores. In the end, it’s the new Royal Enfield Himalayan which was a well-deserved winner on all counts. A versatile adventure bike with real off-road capability and touring comfort, as well as well-specced with modern tech and features, the new RE Himalayan has it all to wear the crown of the car&bike 2024 Bike of the Year!
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had to compete with strong contenders like Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
The C40 Recharge had to compete with the likes of the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and the Lotus Eletre to win the coveted CNB Electric Car Of The Year 2024.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first model to be launched from the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. While its looks may have polarised people, but what it has to offer apart from its design had the jury impressed.