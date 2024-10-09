Login
Rally-Prepped Himalayan 450 Makes Debut At Rally de Cuencas In Spain

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally bike, piloted by renowned Indian rallyist CS Santosh, has made its debut at the ongoing Rally de Cuencas in Spain.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Rally-Prepped Himalayan 450 Makes Debut At Rally
  • Equipped with long-travel suspension, rally-spec tyres and more
  • Royal Enfield is preparing for the Dakar Rally 2026 with the Himalayan 450

It is apparent that Royal Enfield is preparing for the Dakar Rally 2026 with the Himalayan 450 as the base platform. To prepare for the ultimate rally, Royal Enfield has participated in the Rally de Cuencas in Spain with a rally-prepared Himalayan 450, piloted by CS Santosh.


Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 CS Santosh Rally de Cuencas carandbike edited 3

While the motorcycle is in the early stages of development, the rally-specced Himalayan 450 has clearly been stripped to the bare minimum, missing a fair bit of the stock bodywork. Meanwhile, the stock cycle parts have been swapped with performance-oriented ones for competition use. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 CS Santosh Rally de Cuencas carandbike edited 1

The motorcycle is equipped with long-travel suspension at both ends, a taller handlebar, a flatter seat, rally-spec tyres and an Akrapovic exhaust system. While upgrades to the engine are unknown, expect it to be belting out 10bhp+ over the stock output of 40bhp.

Keep watching this space for more details and information on the rally-spec Himalayan 450. Currently, it is too early to give a timeline as to when Royal Enfield will consider introducing the production version of the motorcycle, but expect it to be sometime next year. 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on October 9, 2024

