Royal Enfield has announced a recall affecting all motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The decision comes after the company identified a potential issue with the rear and/or side reflectors during routine testing. Specifically, the reflectors on some motorcycles may not meet the required reflective performance standards, potentially compromising their visibility. This drought could mean that the reflectors fail to reflect light as effectively as they should, which could reduce overall road safety under low-light conditions.

Although the issue was identified in selected motorcycles, Royal Enfield has decided to recall all affected units manufactured during the mentioned period. The company states that “this is a precautionary measure to ensure the highest safety standards are maintained, even though the problem has not been widely reported”. To rectify the situation, the company will be replacing the reflectors free of charge for all customers across global markets.

The replacement programme will be rolled out in phases, starting with customers in South Korea, the United States, and Canada, followed by other major markets including India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

RE states that the replacement process is quick and efficient, with the actual procedure taking roughly 15 minutes per motorcycle. The brand’s service teams will directly contact owners of the affected motorcycles to schedule the replacement at their nearest service centre.

