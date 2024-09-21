Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut

The fifth RE motorcycle to get the 648cc inline twin engine, the RE Classic 650, has been spied undisguised for the first time.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The spied model sports a dual-tone maroon and cream shade
  • Other models are finished in silver and chrome
  • RE Classic 650 likely to launch at EICMA 2024

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its official launch. This is set to be the fifth motorcycle featuring Royal Enfield’s proven 650 platform. The launch is expected to take place at EICMA 2024 in Italy in November. The spy image, captured in the UK, showcases what seems to be a production-ready or near-production version of the bike.

 

In terms of design, the Classic 650 seems to draw cues heavily from the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The headlight design, mudguards, and taillight closely resemble those of its smaller sibling. The fuel tank sports a dual-tone finish in maroon and cream, bearing the Royal Enfield branding in a retro font. This new logo appears to be one of the two that the brand trademarked earlier this year. It is anticipated that the Classic 650 will be available in a range of fresh colour options, similar to the refreshed Classic 350. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time

 

RE Classic 650 2

Moreover, the bike features a chrome-finished engine case, spoke wheels with tube tyres, and twin pea-shooter exhausts. The fuel tank seems to be slightly larger, with an estimated capacity of 15-16 litres. The frame is constructed from tubular steel, and the suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. For braking, the Classic 650 is likely to utilise a 320mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front and a 300mm disc with a similar caliper at the rear, both equipped with ABS, mirroring the Super Meteor’s braking system. What’s also borrowed from the Super Meteor are the taillight and indicators. 

 

Also Read: Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report

 

Powering the Classic 650 will be the familiar 648cc Parallel twin engine, also found in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. This engine currently delivers 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, and it is expected that these figures will remain unchanged for the Classic 650. However, minor adjustments to the gearing and engine mapping could be made to complement the bike's relaxed riding characteristics. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to make its global debut at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show, which is scheduled for the first week of November in Italy. Following this, it is likely to be showcased at RE’s 2024 Motoverse event in Goa, where the pricing is anticipated to be revealed.

 

Image source

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Classic 650# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin# Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied# Classic 650 Spied# Classic 650 spied# upcoming bikes in india# RE Classic 650# Auto News# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Triumph’s bid to make its 400cc motorcycle more accessible is evident in the Speed T4, but how different is it from the updated 2025 Speed 400? Let’s find out.
    Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?
  • Five motorcycle models from Honda's two-wheeler portfolio are potentially affected by the voluntary recall
    Honda Issues Recall For 300-350cc Range Motorcycles In India
  • The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
  • The Alcazar facelift incorporates a bunch of significant changes in the form of exterior design, cabin, features, and more.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: 5 Major Changes Over The Previous Model
  • Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison

Latest News

  • MG’s latest electric vehicle, the Windsor, is available in three variants and four exterior colour schemes.
    MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh
  • The fifth RE motorcycle to get the 648cc inline twin engine, the RE Classic 650, has been spied undisguised for the first time.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The interior of the new Dzire will get a dual-tone treatment, while features appear to be in line with the new Swift.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch
  • Lexus has halted bookings for the LM 350h MPV amid the festive season in India.
    Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India
  • Will be launched in one GT-Line trim with a 6-seat configuration and AWD; price to be announced on October 3
    India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
  • The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
    MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option
  • Yet another unique challenge awaits our hosts in Episode 2. In this one, can they keep the windchimes installed in their car from creating a racket?
    car&bike Extreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge
  • Winglets, updated suspension and brakes and more on Yamaha’s flagship superbike, the mighty R1!
    2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • Despite a dream start, what has stopped this iconic marque from upstaging the market leader? car&bike’s Preetam Bora dwells on Triumph’s conundrum
    Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved