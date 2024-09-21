Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its official launch. This is set to be the fifth motorcycle featuring Royal Enfield’s proven 650 platform. The launch is expected to take place at EICMA 2024 in Italy in November. The spy image, captured in the UK, showcases what seems to be a production-ready or near-production version of the bike.

In terms of design, the Classic 650 seems to draw cues heavily from the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The headlight design, mudguards, and taillight closely resemble those of its smaller sibling. The fuel tank sports a dual-tone finish in maroon and cream, bearing the Royal Enfield branding in a retro font. This new logo appears to be one of the two that the brand trademarked earlier this year. It is anticipated that the Classic 650 will be available in a range of fresh colour options, similar to the refreshed Classic 350.

Moreover, the bike features a chrome-finished engine case, spoke wheels with tube tyres, and twin pea-shooter exhausts. The fuel tank seems to be slightly larger, with an estimated capacity of 15-16 litres. The frame is constructed from tubular steel, and the suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. For braking, the Classic 650 is likely to utilise a 320mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front and a 300mm disc with a similar caliper at the rear, both equipped with ABS, mirroring the Super Meteor’s braking system. What’s also borrowed from the Super Meteor are the taillight and indicators.

Powering the Classic 650 will be the familiar 648cc Parallel twin engine, also found in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. This engine currently delivers 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, and it is expected that these figures will remain unchanged for the Classic 650. However, minor adjustments to the gearing and engine mapping could be made to complement the bike's relaxed riding characteristics. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to make its global debut at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show, which is scheduled for the first week of November in Italy. Following this, it is likely to be showcased at RE’s 2024 Motoverse event in Goa, where the pricing is anticipated to be revealed.

