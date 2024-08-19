Login
Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report

Report 1: The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 joined car&bike’s long-term fleet amid monsoon season, arguably the most delightful weather of the year to ride.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on August 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The RE Bullet 350 joins the car&bike long-term fleet and will be used as a daily
  • This part of the report addresses a few monsoon-related factors of riding a Bullet
  • Our long-term companion is the mid-spec Standard-black variant of the Bullet 350

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of the Royal Enfield Bullet? For me, it's the unmistakable 'duk duk duk duk' exhaust thump that has been living in my mind rent-free since childhood. In India, riding any Royal Enfield often gets you identified as riding a Bullet, regardless of the model. I've experienced this firsthand. Now, the Bullet 350 is my second long-term companion, and like my first, it's from the Royal Enfield family. You can read about the first by tapping here.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review: Timeless Classic!

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The new Bullet 350 won ‘Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year’ title at the 2024 car&bike awards. 

 

The Bullet has been a beloved icon in Indian motorcycling history, threaded into the fabric of culture and tradition, capturing the hearts of Bullet enthusiasts across generations. The new Bullet 350 mightily impressed the judges at the 2024 car&bike awards, earning the title 'Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year.' 

 

Timeless Design 

 

Before swinging a leg over the Bullet 350, you may pause for a moment or two to admire it, as I do. The new Bullet 350 maintains the quintessential look and retains the design elements of the original model. To an extent, it still features those iconic hand-painted gold pin-stripes on the standard and top-spec variants, which is downright gorgeous and I like it over the bronze pin-stripes seen on other variants. 

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The gold hand-painted pin-stripes on the standard variant are stunning. 

 

If you ask me, I prefer the mid-spec standard variant pictured here over the top-spec trim because it lacks the headlight hood, which surprisingly makes a noticeable difference in the bike's front profile. It creates a distinction and appears to be more suitable sans it. The generous use of chrome seen on the headlight ring, engine and exhaust adds to the overall appeal of the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The small LCD showcases time, fuel gauge and separate trip metre readings. 

 

Features

 

The Bullet in all its generations has been a disarming and straightforward motorcycle. So the feature list isn't long but comprises an analogue speedometer and a small LCD for the odometer, fuel gauge (which, like most RE models, is inaccurate), and separate trip metre readings. However, it misses out on the gear position indicator – one of the feature additions seen on the updated Classic 350. 

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The round halogen headlight stays true to the original design. 

 

The twin pilot lights and the circular halogen headlight stays true to the original design. The taillight, however, could have been different from the Classic 350s, perhaps using the retro-styled lights from older models to preserve exclusivity and distinction.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The taillight employed here is borrowed from other motorcycles in RE's portfolio. 

 

Monsoon Shenanigans 

 

We received the Bullet 350 during the monsoon, the most beautiful season of the year. Indubitably, the Bullet is a charm of a ride in the rain, effortlessly gliding through wet patches. However, there was one issue found with the tank cap while riding the Bullet when it was bucketing down. The tank knob has gaps that let rainwater seep into the inner ring, where it accumulates. While there's a hole to drain the collected water, it can get clogged – as noticeable here – allowing water to dilute with the fuel inside the tank. Aftermarket tank covers can fix this, but it would be sounder if RE addressed it themselves. Moreover, water can also cause rusting to the fuel tank and over time, corrosion eats up the surface. 

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The bubble seen here is rainwater seeped its way inside the inner portion. 

 

Interval

 

We'll dive into the engine, performance, handling, weight, and fuel efficiency in the second part of our city report, but for now, after clocking 1,200 kilometres on the odometer, I can firmly say that this latest iteration is the smoothest Bullet I've ridden since I turned 18. However, let me mention that the notorious exhaust note has been yanked, but it's subtle now and much more soothing. The thump isn't as pronounced as in previous models, but it still makes me smile every time I start it up. I also can't help but smile when I hear that satisfying crackle during gear shifts.

 

Distance covered: 1,200 km

Target mileage: 3,000 km

 

