New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch

The foremost product of Royal Enfield is undoubtedly the Classic 350, even as the company is aggressively expanding its range across the segments in its portfolio. Launched initially in 2009, the Classic 350 was last updated in 2021, featuring a new chassis and engine, resulting in a significantly refined motorcycle compared to its predecessors. Now, nearly after three years, Royal Enfield has given its best-selling motorcycle an update and taken the wraps off the new Classic 350. Prices for the updated Classic 350 will be announced on September 1, 2024, and deliveries will commence on the same day.

New Classic 350: Subtle Design Changes

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 maintains the current model's design but undergoes a few subtle cosmetic changes. This includes seven new paint schemes to provide a rejuvenated look. The fresh palette includes Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth Black with a blacked-out engine and exhaust. The Classic 350 also debuts with a new branding logo positioned prominently on the fuel tank. This is one of the two logos which the brand trademarked a few weeks ago.

New Classic 350: Updated Features

In terms of feature additions, the biggest, and perhaps, the most divisive change is the transition to LED lighting. All variants now feature LED headlights, pilot lamps and tail lamps. Additionally, it also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The vintage-styled analogue-based cluster with a small MID screen remains the same but now displays a gear position indicator among other vital information. There is also a USB charging port integrated. Moreover, all variants of the new Classic 350 now come with dual-channel ABS as standard. The range-topping variants – Stealth and Emerald – come with the brand's Tripper navigation pod while it remains optional for lower variants.

New Classic 350: Engine

On the powertrain front, the new Classic 350 will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine introduced in 2021. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is encased around a dual-cradle frame which sits on a 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

New Classic 350: Rivals

The revamped Classic 350 will renew its rivalry with old and new machines in the 350 cc segment. It will get into the ring with the Honda CB 350, H'ness 350, Jawa 350 and not to forget, its own sibling, the Hunter 350 upon its launch on September 1.

New Classic 350: Expected Prices

In terms of prices, the starting price for the current Royal Enfield Classic 350 is just over Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant. It is expected that prices for the refreshed Classic 350 will command a marginal premium over the outgoing model.

