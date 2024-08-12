Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportBSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch

The Classic 350 has been revamped nearly after a 3-year gap, featuring comprehensive LED lighting upgrades and other enhancements.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices to be announced on September 1
  • Updated Classic 350 gets fresh paint schemes, new logo and more features
  • Remains unchanged mechanically

The foremost product of Royal Enfield is undoubtedly the Classic 350, even as the company is aggressively expanding its range across the segments in its portfolio. Launched initially in 2009, the Classic 350 was last updated in 2021, featuring a new chassis and engine, resulting in a significantly refined motorcycle compared to its predecessors. Now, nearly after three years, Royal Enfield has given its best-selling motorcycle an update and taken the wraps off the new Classic 350. Prices for the updated Classic 350 will be announced on September 1, 2024, and deliveries will commence on the same day. 

 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time

 

New Classic 350: Subtle Design Changes 

 

RE Classic 350 3 1

 

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 maintains the current model's design but undergoes a few subtle cosmetic changes. This includes seven new paint schemes to provide a rejuvenated look. The fresh palette includes Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth Black with a blacked-out engine and exhaust. The Classic 350 also debuts with a new branding logo positioned prominently on the fuel tank. This is one of the two logos which the brand trademarked a few weeks ago. 

 

New Classic 350: Updated Features

 

In terms of feature additions, the biggest, and perhaps, the most divisive change is the transition to LED lighting. All variants now feature LED headlights, pilot lamps and tail lamps. Additionally, it also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers. 

 

RE Classic 350 7 1

 

The vintage-styled analogue-based cluster with a small MID screen remains the same but now displays a gear position indicator among other vital information. There is also a USB charging port integrated. Moreover, all variants of the new Classic 350 now come with dual-channel ABS as standard. The range-topping variants – Stealth and Emerald – come with the brand's Tripper navigation pod while it remains optional for lower variants. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In India: What’s Different?

 

RE Classic 350 6 1

 

New Classic 350: Engine 

 

On the powertrain front, the new Classic 350 will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine introduced in 2021. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is encased around a dual-cradle frame which sits on a  41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. 

 

New Classic 350: Rivals 

 

The revamped Classic 350 will renew its rivalry with old and new machines in the 350 cc segment. It will get into the ring with the Honda CB 350, H'ness 350, Jawa 350 and not to forget, its own sibling, the Hunter 350 upon its launch on September 1. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!

 

RE Classic 350 5 1

 

New Classic 350: Expected Prices

 

In terms of prices, the starting price for the current Royal Enfield Classic 350 is just over Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant. It is expected that prices for the refreshed Classic 350 will command a marginal premium over the outgoing model. 
 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# New Royal Enfield Classic 350# New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched# Royal Enfield Classic 350# New Royal Enfield Classic 350 variants# New Royal Enfield Classic 350 features# New Classic 350# New Classic 350 Colours# Bikes# Bikes in India# two wheelers# RE Classic 350# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Just ahead of the festive reason, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to get an update.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: Price Expectation
  • The updated Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be launched on August 12, 2024. Here’s a look at all the changes you can expect on the new Classic 350.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: What To Expect
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 appears to be in the initial stages of tests.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time
  • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield has unveiled an updated Classic 350 which brings with it new colourways and more kit.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures
  • The company announces offers on cost of purchase as well as after-sales as part of a month-long promotion.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian, Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The Classic 350 has been revamped nearly after a 3-year gap, featuring comprehensive LED lighting upgrades and other enhancements.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch
  • The electric sedan gets substantial upgrades under the skin and now sits on the company's new 800Ve-Platform 3.0 EVO architecture.
    2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech
  • Owners Classic Legends will reveal the price of the first motorcycle from the revived British marque.
    BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15
  • The patent image reveals a completely reworked design and is likely to receive new colourways
    New Hero Destini 125 patent image leaked
  • The Curvv EV packs a handful of firsts for a Tata Motors EV, which are primarily aimed at enhancing the technical capabilities of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle
  • The Curvv EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs and a claimed range of up to 585 km.
    Tata Curvv Bookings Open Today; Deliveries Begin August 23
  • Just ahead of the festive reason, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to get an update.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: Price Expectation
  • Unveiled alongside its all-electric counterpart, the Tata Curvv will be launched on September 2
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV

Research More on Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Expected Price : ₹ 1.95 - 2.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 12, 2024

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved