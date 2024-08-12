New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures

Royal Enfield has revealed the updated Classic 350 ahead of its launch on September 1, 2024. The updates include new colourways for buyers to pick from along with some new features being added to the equipment list though all features will not be offered as standard across the range. Here is a closer look at the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350.

In terms of cosmetics, the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 sees the addition of new colourways.

A key update to the Classic 350 is the addition of Dual Channel ABS as standard across the line-up.

The updated Classic 350 will continue to be offered with alloy wheels on select variants.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the analogue gauge cluster and digital MID; top variants get the Tripper Navigation as standard

The digital MID now also tells you which gear you are in.

USB charging port is located on the underside of the right handlebar.

The Classic 350 now benefits from the addition of LED lighting.

The updated Classic 350 now gets adjustable clutch and brake levers on select variants.

There are seven paint finishes to pick from including Emerald, Stealth Black, Medallion Brown, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red and Commando Sand.

Here is a look at the different fuel tank badges on the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the engine with the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine remaining at the heart of the Classic 350.

Expect the updated Classic 350 to command a marginal premium over the outgoing model in terms of pricing.