New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures

Royal Enfield has unveiled an updated Classic 350 which brings with it new colourways and more kit.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Classic 350 to launch on September 1, 2024
  • Gets new colourways and updated feature list
  • Expected to priced at a premium over the current model

Royal Enfield has revealed the updated Classic 350 ahead of its launch on September 1, 2024. The updates include new colourways for buyers to pick from along with some new features being added to the equipment list though all features will not be offered as standard across the range. Here is a closer look at the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350

In terms of cosmetics, the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 sees the addition of new colourways.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2

A key update to the Classic 350 is the addition of Dual Channel ABS as standard across the line-up.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 10

The updated Classic 350 will continue to be offered with alloy wheels on select variants.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 4

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the analogue gauge cluster and digital MID; top variants get the Tripper Navigation as standard

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 5

The digital MID now also tells you which gear you are in.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 6

USB charging port is located on the underside of the right handlebar.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 7

The Classic 350 now benefits from the addition of LED lighting.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 3

The updated Classic 350 now gets adjustable clutch and brake levers on select variants.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours 1

There are seven paint finishes to pick from including Emerald, Stealth Black, Medallion Brown, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red and Commando Sand.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 9

Here is a look at the different fuel tank badges on the Classic 350.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 12

Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the engine with the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine remaining at the heart of the Classic 350.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Expect the updated Classic 350 to command a marginal premium over the outgoing model in terms of pricing.

Popular Royal Enfield Models

