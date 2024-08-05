Login
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In India: What’s Different?

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650, likely to be called the Interceptor Bear 650, has been spotted on test in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's upcoming 650 cc scrambler spotted
  • RE Scrambler 650 may be called Interceptor Bear 650
  • RE Scrambler 650 expected to be unveiled at 2024 Motoverse

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650, based on the 650 Twins platform, has been spotted in almost production-ready form. Once launched, the Scrambler 650 is expected to be called the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, and it’s expected to make its debut at the 2024 Motoverse, Royal Enfield’s annual festival. The latest spy shot is the first clear look at the 650 cc scrambler and reveals quite a few details of the upcoming motorcycle.Heres what we can make out from the spy shot.

 

Also Read: RE Scrambler 650 Design Details Leaked


New Exhaust


The bike, although based on the 650 cc parallel-twin platform, sports a two-into-one exhaust set-up, with the exhaust headers meeting just ahead of the crankcase and flowing out into one end can. The new exhaust is also expected to give the scrambler its distinctive sound. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Launch Timeline Revealed


650 Twins Platform

 

The Scrambler 650 is expected to share the 648 cc, parallel-twin engine with the Interceptor 650 with possibly a few minor tweaks to the engine mapping and fuel tank.. At present, specifications of the engine aren’t known but Royal Enfield may make changes to the gearing and engine mapping to suit the bike’s scrambler personality. We expect output to be in the region of 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted


Built for scramblin’ 


The footpegs and brake lever are serrated, with possibly removable rubber pegs, hinting at the bike’s off-road biased “scrambler” personality. The braced handlebar and flat bench seat all point to the bike’s scrambler design language. We expect slightly more suspension travel from the upside down forks and the rear shocks than the road-oriented 650s, with block-pattern tube-type tyres from MRF shod on the wheels, which appear to be of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination.

 

Bright Colour Options


The fuel tank of the test mule is covered, but we can see the bright orange paint of the fuel tank peeking out from under the cover. We expect Royal Enfield to give bright and youthful colours to the Scrambler 650, with several variants as well. Expect more details in the coming months as well, of this upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc scrambler.

 

(Image Source)


 

# Royal Enfield Scrambler 650# RE Interceptor Bear 650# Royal Enfield Scrambler Interceptor Bear 650# Bikes# Two Wheelers
