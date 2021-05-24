Royal Enfield has trademarked a new motorcycle name in India, 'Scram'. Now, about a year ago, we told you about how Royal Enfield is planning to expand its 650 cc platform and introduce new motorcycles, in a bid to further dominate the 350-650 cc space globally. While 'Scram' may not be the most glamorous of names, but we believe it suits a scrambler-style motorcycle, the rumours of which have been constant ever since RE's 650 cc platform made its debut about three years ago. In an exclusive interview in May 2020, Eicher Motors CEO, Vinod Dasari said that there could be several other 650 cc models, each one of those models could come with several variants.

(Royal Enfield trademarks 'Scram' motorcycle name in India)

There have been many scrambler iterations built on RE's 650 platform, most notably by Revival Cycles and Moto Classic House (MCH). While the Revival X Royal Enfield Desert Runner 650 is more old-school and hard core, the MCH build is more suited for series production and it looks quite desirable too. The MCH model in particular, gets dirt-friendly knobby tyres, high-set, side-mounted scrambler exhaust and weight savings of up to 12 kg, which helps in extracting more performance from the motorcycle.

(The custom RE 650 scrambler build by MCH for Royal Enfield's Latvian dealership is a good representation of how the company's 650 scrambler could look like)

Royal Enfield already sells the Himalayan in the adventure motorcycle segment and yes, there has been clamour for a more powerful model as well, but for now, Royal Enfield's product strategy is likely to be focussed on expanding its 650 cc portfolio and introducing an affordable, aspiration and a capable scrambler, affordable being the key word here. If priced right, it could have a much more affordable sticker price than any other factory Scrambler on sale right now. And that was precisely the peg around which the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 were designed and developed. To offer affordable modern classic motorcycles! And, a 650 cc Scrambler will be a lovely addition to that range.

