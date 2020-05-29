New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Royal Enfield 650 cc Family To Get New Models

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are likely to get a few more siblings in the near future, including a new Scrambler 650, and possibly even a Bobber 650.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfiield will launch a variety of motorcycles based on the 650 cc platform

Highlights

  • One of the new 650 cc Royal Enfield models is likely to be a Scrambler
  • A Bobber and a Roadster are also possibilities with the 650 cc engine
  • Royal Enfield intends to launch one new model every three months

Royal Enfield is planning to extend the 650 cc platform to include new models in the next couple of years, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari revealed to carandbike. The 650 Twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, have firmly established Royal Enfield in the global map, Dasari said, making the 650 Twins global in terms of excellence, global in terms of reach and even making Royal Enfield global in terms of size. Now, the logical next step would be to expand the family to offer more options to fans and enthusiasts.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Limited Edition Unveiled

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

pljp1cck

The suspension set-up looks stock, but what the MCH Scrambler gets are fork gaiters, Michelin Anakee knobby tyres, and an engine bash plate

"One of the things that we need to do is to have several variants of the 650, and I'm sure our fans are very excited about all the potential opportunities, so like I said, P is a platform, there were two models, the Interceptor and the Continental GT, there could be several other models, each one of those models could come with several variants, and so on. So, we'll build a tree on it. The feedback was absolutely superb. So, we're working on several versions of it, and we'll come back to you soon," Dasari told carandbike.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Introduce New Motorcycle Every Quarter For Next 3-4 Years

2gkd8sc

The Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler is a limited edition build commissioned by Royal Enfield Latvia

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform

Royal Enfield has its own in-house custom program, and has also commissioned several different builds to custom houses abroad, on the 650 Twins and other platforms. One of the new models on the 650 platform that we've been very bullish on is a Scrambler 650, and from all indications, not just a Scrambler, but a Bobber and maybe even a sportier roadster based on the 650 Twin platform may be in the works. In fact, Dasari went on to elaborate that each platform ranging from the 350 cc to 650 cc will have several different models and variants under them.

Watch the full interview with Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari:

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By End of June

"If you design a bike with a platform in mind, if you take the same engine apply it to a Scrambler, a Roadster, a Bobber or whatever, just change the frame, that's what we have been working on for the last 3-4 years, and the output of that you will see for the next 3-4 years at least, so every quarter you will see something new.

"The 650 twin engine has been such a superb engine, it's been doing so well, why can't we apply it to so many different things, so obviously we're looking at several options. And you will see several options of the twins coming out in a variety of different ways," Royal Enfield's CEO Vinod Dasari added.

3fmmbjmg

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on an all-new 350 cc platform that will co-exist with the UCE 350 platform

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On A New Platform Between 350-650 cc

0 Comments

Royal Enfield intends to go on a product launch offensive in the next 3-4 years. A new 350 cc platform will debut by the end of June 2020 with the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. That platform is also expected to introduce another model, to be possibly called the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. As Dasari indicated, the 650 cc family will be now extended with the possibility of a Scrambler 650 looking like a certainty. And in the adventure segment, a slightly more powerful iteration of the Himalayan is expected, with an updated and slightly bigger engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities