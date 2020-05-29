Exclusive: Royal Enfield 650 cc Family To Get New Models

Royal Enfield is planning to extend the 650 cc platform to include new models in the next couple of years, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari revealed to carandbike. The 650 Twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, have firmly established Royal Enfield in the global map, Dasari said, making the 650 Twins global in terms of excellence, global in terms of reach and even making Royal Enfield global in terms of size. Now, the logical next step would be to expand the family to offer more options to fans and enthusiasts.

The suspension set-up looks stock, but what the MCH Scrambler gets are fork gaiters, Michelin Anakee knobby tyres, and an engine bash plate

"One of the things that we need to do is to have several variants of the 650, and I'm sure our fans are very excited about all the potential opportunities, so like I said, P is a platform, there were two models, the Interceptor and the Continental GT, there could be several other models, each one of those models could come with several variants, and so on. So, we'll build a tree on it. The feedback was absolutely superb. So, we're working on several versions of it, and we'll come back to you soon," Dasari told carandbike.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler is a limited edition build commissioned by Royal Enfield Latvia

Royal Enfield has its own in-house custom program, and has also commissioned several different builds to custom houses abroad, on the 650 Twins and other platforms. One of the new models on the 650 platform that we've been very bullish on is a Scrambler 650, and from all indications, not just a Scrambler, but a Bobber and maybe even a sportier roadster based on the 650 Twin platform may be in the works. In fact, Dasari went on to elaborate that each platform ranging from the 350 cc to 650 cc will have several different models and variants under them.

"If you design a bike with a platform in mind, if you take the same engine apply it to a Scrambler, a Roadster, a Bobber or whatever, just change the frame, that's what we have been working on for the last 3-4 years, and the output of that you will see for the next 3-4 years at least, so every quarter you will see something new.

"The 650 twin engine has been such a superb engine, it's been doing so well, why can't we apply it to so many different things, so obviously we're looking at several options. And you will see several options of the twins coming out in a variety of different ways," Royal Enfield's CEO Vinod Dasari added.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on an all-new 350 cc platform that will co-exist with the UCE 350 platform

Royal Enfield intends to go on a product launch offensive in the next 3-4 years. A new 350 cc platform will debut by the end of June 2020 with the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. That platform is also expected to introduce another model, to be possibly called the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. As Dasari indicated, the 650 cc family will be now extended with the possibility of a Scrambler 650 looking like a certainty. And in the adventure segment, a slightly more powerful iteration of the Himalayan is expected, with an updated and slightly bigger engine.

