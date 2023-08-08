Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted On Test In Europe

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted undergoing tests on public roads yet again, but this time the bike has been spotted in Europe. Based on Royal Enfield’s much-loved 650 Twins platform, which established Royal Enfield globally, first with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 and then with the Super Meteor 650, the next model is likely to be the Scrambler 650. Now, the Scrambler 650 has been spotted several times undergoing tests on Indian roads, but now we have spy shots from Europe as well, showing some details of the new bike.

The Scrambler 650, likely to be called the Sherpa 650, or the Interceptor Bear 650, will have an upright riding stance with a flat handlebar.

The Scrambler 650 will sport some components shared with the Super Meteor 650 but will also get its own distinctive styling and flavour. Up front, the Showa upside down fork seems to be the same, as is the round LED headlight. While the Super Meteor 650 gets a 19-inch alloy wheel up front and a 16-inch alloy wheela at the rear, the Scrambler 650 runs on wire-spoke wheels, has a different taillight and rear turn indicators. The most significant change is in the riding position with the ergonomics of the Scrambler 650 offering a more upright riding position than the Super Meteor 650.

The Scrambler 650 will share the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine with the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650.

The bike is expected to get the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp and 52 Nm, but we can expect a slight change in the tuning, or on the gearing to suit the scrambler style performance. There’s still no confirmation on what the Scrambler 650 will be called in production form. What we do know is that the next launch from Royal Enfield will be the new generation Bullet 350, followed by the all-new Himalayan 450.

We expected Royal Enfield to use the Sherpa 650 name for the scrambler, but Royal Enfield has also trademarked the “Interceptor Bear 650” name, which could also be used in the 650 scrambler. However, just trademarking a name isn't a guarantee that it will end up being used in a production model. In any case, the new scrambler 650 isn’t expected until next year, and we should get to hear something more concrete about Royal Enfield’s future models sometime towards the end of the year, possibly at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan, in November 2023.

(Image Source)