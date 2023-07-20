All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Date Announced

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the latest-generation model of its legendary model, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on August 30 and September 1, 2023. The all-new Bullet 350 is the only 350 cc Royal Enfield model left to be updated with the new J-series 350 cc engine which made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and also does duties on the Classic 350 and Hunter 350. The all-new Bullet 350 will also get the double-cradle chassis used in the Classic 350 and is expected to get new suspension units and other changes.

The new Bullet 350 is expected to retain the same charm and silhouette of the iconic model which has been in production for over 90 years.

Now, Royal Enfield has sent out an official invite for the launch of the new model, which will take place on August 30, 2023. Apart from the new engine, chassis and suspension, the new Bullet 350 is expected to come with wider tyres, and better brakes with optional dual-channel ABS. The new Bullet 350 is also likely to get some cosmetic updates, including an updated instrument console, new headlight and taillight, as well as new turn indicators.

Compared to the outgoing model (featured above), the new Bullet 350 will get the new J-series 350 cc engine, dual-cradle chassis, new suspension and other cosmetic updates.

The main difference mechanically, will be the new J-series 350 cc engine, which made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in November 2020, and was later extended to the new-generation Classic 350, as well as the new Hunter 350. The single-cylinder, SOHC engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is likely to carry forward the hand-painted pin-stripes and the familiar design details identified with the “Bullet” for nearly a century.

Even with the changes, the new Bullet 350 is likely to retain its design and character, carrying forward the hand-painted pinstripes on the bodywork, called the ‘Madras Stripes’ but will justify all the other mechanical and cosmetic updates to justify the all-new model. The new Bullet will likely be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model, but will still be one of the more affordable Royal Enfield motorcycles, with an expected price tag of around or under Rs. 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom).