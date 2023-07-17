  • Home
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Testing; Likely To Be Called Sherpa 650

The upcoming Scrambler 650 from Royal Enfield is likely to be called the Sherpa 650. We could see it getting launched next year.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Jul-23 04:04 PM IST
Highlights
  • New 650 cc Royal Enfield Scrambler spied testing again
  • Test mule spotted with MRF Nylorex-X block pattern dual-sport tyres
  • Likely to be launched in middle of 2024

If you are on the road long enough, chances of you spotting an upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle on test before it debuts is quite high. We only say so because there are photos of RE test mules coming in every single day. And one of the latest test mules to have been spotted is the Scrambler 650, which is likely to be called the Sherpa 650. Also, this is the second time the Scrambler 650 has been spotted in the last 15 days.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spied Testing

 

And yes, it will make use of the 650 cc parallel-twin engine from the current range of RE’s 650 cc motorcycles. We expect it to have the same state of tune as on the current OBD-2 650 cc engines, making 46.8 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Kicks Off From Delhi

The new images of the test mule show that the Scrambler 650, uses made-in-India MRF tyres, which seem to be inspired by the Pirelli STR dual-sport models. So yes, the scrambler will stay true to its name and likely to have some off-road ability as well. The motorcycle is likely to have a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. 

 

Also Read: CS Santosh Hoons Around On The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

And the switchgear features rotary knobs that are also seen on the current RE 650 models. The bike will be suspended by a USD fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, and will have dual-channel ABS. We expect the bike to have traction control and switchable ABS too. The instrument console on the test mule is a single-pod unit, which seems to be one from the Himalayan 450. 

 

The test mule could also be seen with few accessories like a tail pack, saddlebags and touring mirrors, which are likely to be offered as fitments post purchase. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is likely to be launched in the middle of next year and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

 

Photo courtesy: Bikewale

