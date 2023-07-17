2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Kicks Off From Delhi

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2023 is an exciting 18-day adventure ride. A total of 75 riders are participating in this journey, covering approximately 3050 km. Their ultimate destination is Umling La, which is known as the highest motorable pass in the world, towering at an elevation of 19,024 ft. These riders will navigate through some of the most breathtaking terrains found in northern India.

This year, the participants for the Himalayan Odyssey come from various parts of the globe, including the Netherlands and Singapore. Additionally, riders from cities like Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur, among others, have also joined in to be a part of this thrilling experience.

The entire group embarked on their journey from Delhi today. They followed the Jammu-Srinagar route and will make a stop at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to pay tribute to the brave martyrs. Afterwards, the team will continue their ride towards Leh and then proceed to Umling La. Once they reach the top of the world, the riders will explore the scenic landscapes of Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley. To reach their destination in Manali, they will direct through the rugged Sarchu route. The journey will conclude in Chandigarh.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, "The Himalayas have always been our spiritual home, and Himalayan Odyssey is a tribute to our undying spirit of exploration and motorcycle adventure. Since its inception in 1997, when 15 Bravehearts embarked on the first Himalayan Odyssey to today when we have 75 adventurists embarking on this, journey, the Himalayan Odyssey has become a journey of self-discovery and human endurance that inspires and enables riders to fulfil their dream of riding to the Himalayas. Each year, we see participants in huge numbers joining us on the Himalayan Odyssey ride where we not only help them explore the beautiful Ladakh region but also become more environmentally conscious and responsible on the journey. This year too, we will continue our efforts to preserve and sustain the delicate Himalayan environment through our ‘Responsible Travel’ initiative and inculcate the adoption of sustainable travel practices within the riding community."

Ride Route: