  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Kicks Off From Delhi

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Kicks Off From Delhi

The 19th edition of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey began today, July 17th,2023
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
4 mins read
17-Jul-23 02:41 PM IST
RE Lead.jpg
Highlights
  • It is an 18-day adventure ride
  • A total of 75 riders are participating in this Journey
  • The journey will conclude in Chandigarh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2023 is an exciting 18-day adventure ride. A total of 75 riders are participating in this journey, covering approximately 3050 km. Their ultimate destination is Umling La, which is known as the highest motorable pass in the world, towering at an elevation of 19,024 ft. These riders will navigate through some of the most breathtaking terrains found in northern India.

This year, the participants for the Himalayan Odyssey come from various parts of the globe, including the Netherlands and Singapore. Additionally, riders from cities like Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur, among others, have also joined in to be a part of this thrilling experience.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield GT Cup Season 3 Dates Announced

 

The entire group embarked on their journey from Delhi today. They followed the Jammu-Srinagar route and will make a stop at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to pay tribute to the brave martyrs. Afterwards, the team will continue their ride towards Leh and then proceed to Umling La. Once they reach the top of the world, the riders will explore the scenic landscapes of Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley. To reach their destination in Manali, they will direct through the rugged Sarchu route. The journey will conclude in Chandigarh.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, "The Himalayas have always been our spiritual home, and Himalayan Odyssey is a tribute to our undying spirit of exploration and motorcycle adventure. Since its inception in 1997, when  15 Bravehearts embarked on the first Himalayan Odyssey to today when we have 75 adventurists embarking on this, journey, the Himalayan Odyssey has become a journey of self-discovery and human endurance that inspires and enables riders to fulfil their dream of riding to the Himalayas. Each year, we see participants in huge numbers joining us on the Himalayan Odyssey ride where we not only help them explore the beautiful Ladakh region but also become more environmentally conscious and responsible on the journey. This year too, we will continue our efforts to preserve and sustain the delicate Himalayan environment through our ‘Responsible Travel’ initiative and inculcate the adoption of sustainable travel practices within the riding community."

 

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 All-New Digital Console Revealed In Spy Shots 

 

Ride Route:

 

Nos

Date

Start              Destination         

Km

1

14/07

New Delhi

-

2

15/07

New Delhi

-

3

16/07

New Delhi

Chandigarh

270

4

17/07

Chandigarh

Jammu

260

5

18/07

Jammu

Srinagar

310

6

19/07

Srinagar

Kargil

202

7

20/07

Kargil

Leh

210

8

21/07

Leh

 -

9

22/07

Leh

Hanle

260

 10

23/07

      Hanle

Umling La - Hanle

200

11

24/07

Hanle

Pangong Tso

188

12

25/07

Pangong Tso

Nubra

220

13

26/07

Nubra

Leh

160

14

27/07

Leh

-

15

28/07

Leh

Sarchu

250

16

29/07

Sarchu

Manali

180

17

30/07

Manali

Chandigarh

300

18

31/07

Chandigarh

Check-out

-

Related Articles
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Testing; Likely To Be Called Sherpa 650
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Testing; Likely To Be Called Sherpa 650
2 hours ago
2023 Royal Enfield GT Cup Season 3 Dates Announced
2023 Royal Enfield GT Cup Season 3 Dates Announced
4 days ago
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Scrambler Spied Closely
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Scrambler Spied Closely
12 days ago
Auto Sales June 2023: Royal Enfield Posts Growth Of 23% Over June 2022
Auto Sales June 2023: Royal Enfield Posts Growth Of 23% Over June 2022
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.0
10
Used 2014 Jaguar XF 2.2L Executive Diesel for sale

2014 Jaguar XF

wishlist
  • 37,654 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
14.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2014 Audi Q3 35 TDI Premium Plus + Sunroof for sale

2014 Audi Q3

wishlist
  • 83,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
14.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Starts at ₹ 2.16 Lakh
0
7.9
10
c&b expert Rating

Royal Enfield Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now