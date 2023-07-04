Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Scrambler Spied Closely

Given the number of spy shots that have been circulating on the internet, it is evident that Royal Enfield has a bunch of motorcycles in the pipeline. A new spy image of the Scrambler 650 has emerged on the internet, this time parked at a fuel station, revealing some new details about the upcoming motorcycle.

In addition to the previous reports, this spy image showcases blacked-out engine covers, similar to the 2023 editions of the 650 Twins. Besides that, the turn indicators feature a clear lens which could be a part of the accessories package once the motorcycle is launched. Lastly, the bike had an oval plate probably stuck to the existing side covers.

The upcoming RE Scrambler 650 will use the same 650 Twin platform with minor alterations to the chassis to suit the scrambler tune. The bike will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin motor, with power figures to be around the same ballpark of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. Expect a slightly different tune and/or different sprocket sizes to match the scrambler tag. The bike will be suspended by a USD fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS. With the wire-spoke wheels shod with off-road-ready tyres, we hope RE considers making the ABS switchable for the rear, to make the scrambler more off-road-ready.

