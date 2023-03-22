  • Home
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Revealed In Latest Images

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, rumoured to be named the Sherpa 650, will join the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins range.
authorBy carandbike Team
22-Mar-23 12:56 PM IST
Highlights
  • RE Scrambler 650 latest spy shots reveal details
  • USD front forks, wire-spoke wheels, single exhaust
  • RE Scrambler 650 expected to be launched in the coming months

Latest images reveal what looks like a test mule of Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650 cc scrambler. It’s still a prototype and doesn’t look production-ready as yet, but the bike seems to be kitted out with a number of accessories. The LED headlight, which was first introduced in the Super Meteor 650 and then the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, is wearing a protective mesh grille over it. There’s also a smoked out, black flyscreen which sits above the headlight, and there are also a pair of aux lights positioned below the turn indicators.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted On Test In India

 

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will get upside down (USD) front forks, and wire-spoke wheels kitted out with dual-sport tyres.

 

On the component side, the RE Scrambler 650 is expected to get upside down front forks, like the Super Meteor 650, but it should get slightly more travel, as are the rear twin shocks. There also appears to be an aluminium engine bash plate which could come as standard fitment on the Scrambler 650. With the additional suspension travel, ground clearance is also likely to see an increase over the Interceptor 650. The bike runs on wire-spoke wheels kitted out with dual-purpose tyres for mild off-road duties.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 May Be Named Sherpa 650

 

The upcoming Scrambler 650 will be powered by the same 648 cc, air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which makes 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. What is different is the bike will employ and two-into-one exhaust design with a side-mounted single exhaust end can. Considering it’s a scrambler, Royal Enfield could also change the gearing for better tractability. More details are expected in the coming months.

 

(Image Source)

