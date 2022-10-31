Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 On The Cards; Spied Testing In India

Royal Enfield is working on a massive line-up of new motorcycles, which include 350 cc models, the highly anticipated Himalayan 450 and a number of new models in its 650 cc range as well. It was in 2018 that we told you about Royal Enfield’s plans of a 650 cc scrambler and four years down the line, spyshots of a 650 cc scrambler test mule, confirms the news we broke earlier.

The RE Scrambler 650 test mule was fitted with a typical scrambler-like 2-in-1 exhaust, mounted on the right side, along with dual-sport tyres wrapped around wire-spoke wheels that accentuate the off-road ability of the motorcycle. The fact that the front wheel is larger than the rear wheel is also typical for motorcycle that have half-decent off-road credentials. The test mule is also seen with upside down forks that is likely to make it to the production model. The test mule also gets few accessories like a flyscreen and auxiliary lights.

The motorcycle is likely to get the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. We expect the motorcycle to have basic electronics like ABS and traction control, although, it will be great if Royal Enfield offers the option of switching off electronics if need be.

The styling on the test mule is also scrambler-esque, with a high set mudguard at the rear, a round taillight, exposed frame and a short, ribbed seat. The test mule looks near-ready for production and we could expect the motorcycle to launch in the next few months. Expect the motorcycle to be priced below Rs. 4 lakh when it is launched.

Source: Autocar