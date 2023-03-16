Updated 2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched With New Colours And Features

Royal Enfield has updated its 650 twins – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 - for the 2023 model year. In addition to some new features, the bikes also get four new colours for the Interceptor 650 and two for the Continental GT 650. In terms of features, the company is offering a more comfortable seat, new switchgear, a USB charging port and a new LED headlamp. Bookings for the bikes have commenced from March 16, 2023, and while prices for the Interceptor 650 begin at Rs. 3.03 lakh, the Continental GT 650 is priced from Rs. 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Commenting on the introduction of new colours for the 650 Twins B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said "The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received immense love from riding enthusiasts across the world. We are certain that the new colours, especially the all-black variants with alloys, will definitely give customers more reason to ride these motorcycles, while the new functional upgrades will add to a fun and enjoyable riding experience.”

The new range includes the blacked-out variants – Black Ray & Barcelona Blue for the Interceptor 650 and Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey for the Continental GT. These four models additionally come with a blacked-out engine and exhaust pipes, along with cast alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard. The Interceptor also gets a new custom dual option called Black Pearl, and a solid colourway called Cali Green, which replaced the older Ventura Blue shade. However, these continue to get wire-spoked wheels with tubed tyres and chrome engine and exhaust like the existing models.

Powertrain-wise, both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are powered by the same 647.95 cc in-line twin-cylinder engine. The motor is now OBD-2 compliant which means it will come with an on-board diagnostics system offering real-world emission data. The engine is tuned to make around 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm and develops 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6 Speed gearbox.