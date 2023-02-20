  • Home
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted During High-Altitude Test In Ladakh

The much-anticipated Himalayan 450 has been testing for a while now with a launch likely later this year.
20-Feb-23 05:17 PM IST
  • Himalayan 450 to debut a new 450cc powerplant
  • Debut expected later this year
  • To get features such as LED lights, USD front fork and digital instrument cluster

Royal Enfield has plans to offer an expansive range of models built on varying platforms for Indian and global markets. One of these is a new 450 cc platform that will spawn a more upmarket and off-road-focused derivative of the Himalayan. Expected to be called the Himalayan 450, the new motorcycle will debut a new 450 cc single-cylinder engine with spy images revealing a design inspired by the current Himalayan 411 though with sleeker paneling.

 

Himalayan 450


Now a new video has surfaced that shows Royal Enfield’s much-awaited ADV testing in Ladakh. Manufacturers tend to test their products in a variety of scenarios and weather conditions with Royal Enfield likely testing the motorcycle’s performance in cold weather as well as at high altitudes.
 

As mentioned previously, the Himalayan 450 will come with an all-new 450 cc engine that will be liquid-cooled and is expected to get a DOHC setup. Power output is expected to be up compared to the 411 with the bike also expected to get a new 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Himalayan 450 an all-new 450 cc engine

In terms of features, the 450 will get long travel suspension with a USD fork up front. The instrument cluster will be a digital unit with the headlamp, indicators and stop lamp expected to be LED units. The bike is also expected to feature disc brakes on either end.

 

Royal Enfield is expected to debut the new Himalayan 450 around EICMA with an India launch to follow. The Himalayan 450 will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400 in the segment.

 

line