More Details About Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Revealed In New Spy Photos

The new test mules give us a glimpse at some of the more premium features we’ll get to see on the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
09-Feb-23 07:40 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched later this year.
  • The bike is expected to be a more premium and capable adventure motorcycle.
  • The bike will come with a new 450 cc single cylinder engine.

Royal Enfield, please launch the new Himalayan 450 already! That certainly is the feeling we have every time a new spy photo of Royal Enfield’s new middle-weight adventure motorcycle surfaces over the internet. Yes, the company’s riders are out testing the motorcycle again, and this time we get to see not one, but two prototypes of the motorcycle on the road. In fact, the new test mules also give us a glimpse at some of the more premium features we’ll get to see on the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield’s 450 cc Line-Up Detailed; 5 Motorcycles To Be Launched

Firstly, compared to the existing Himalayan 411, the 450 looks a lot sleeker and is more purpose-built for adventure riding. In terms of features, we get to see new upside-down (USD) forks and a round digital instrument cluster. Other design elements will include split seats, a more compact windshield, and round headlamps, which will get LED units. The mirrors, however, look a bit dated and not of the best quality. 

Looking at the size of the fuel tank, we expect a minimum capacity of 15 litres. The bike also gets spoked wheels at both ends, and while up front you get a 21-inch unit the rear wheel could be a 17-inchers. The bike is likely underpinned by a double-cradle frame with a bolt-on subframe at the rear. The RE Himalayan 411 tips the scales at 199 kg (kerb) and it needs to be seen how much will the 450 cc version weigh in comparison. Our bet is that the bike will be lighter and offer an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test With Accessories

As for the engine, the bike will come with a 450 cc motor which will also be introduced in a bunch of other motorcycles. The unit will be liquid-cooled and is expected to get a DOHC setup however power figures are unknown. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch are also some of the equipment that could make it on the motorcycle. 

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 EICMA motor show in Milan and is likely to be launched in India towards the end of this year. The Himalayan 450 will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400 in the segment.

 

Spy Image Source: Rushlane

