Royal Enfield’s 450 cc Line-Up Detailed; 5 Motorcycles To Be Launched

Exciting times lie ahead as Royal Enfield readies its new 450 cc portfolio. A document accessed by carandbike shows that there could be up to five motorcycles on sale, based on RE’s new 450 cc engine platform apart from the Himalayan 450, which has been spotted testing in India on numerous occasions.

In addition to the 450 cc Himalayan, there will also be a more hard-core version of the same model, with specifications like a flat seat, long rally-like suspension travel, adjustable suspension, Aluminium rims and massive ground clearance. It is also likely to have tubeless spoked rims. We expect the Himalayan 450 to be launched in early 2023, while the ‘Rally’ version of the motorcycle is likely to be launched a couple of years later, maybe more. Does this also hint toward Royal Enfield’s Dakar ambitions? Given the fact that veteran rally legend CS Santosh has left Hero MotoSports and made an appearance at Royal Enfield Rider Mania, which was held last week, we are just joining the dots together and hope the picture that emerges, leads Royal Enfield to Dakar. Now that, would be something!

(Yes! Royal Enfield has plans for a 450 cc roadster as well, likely to be the Hunter 450!)

That was motorcycle number 1 and 2. Up next is the 450 cc roadster, which could be called the Hunter 450, a natural step up from the current Hunter 350 on sale. It is likely to be a modern classic roadster with similar styling as the current Hunter, getting more power. It is also likely to be the most affordable 450 cc RE model. The launch timeline is not very clear yet, but yes, test mules/prototypes have been spied testing in India already. So, maybe another year?

And after the 450 cc roadster, Royal Enfield is likely to have a scrambler, based on the same engine platform. It may seem to be an overkill but having a lighter, road-oriented, scrambler model can be a good way to target enthusiast who might find an ADV not suited or surplus to their requirements. Besides, RE does not have a scrambler in its portfolio and a company dabbling in modern classic motorcycles, should have one.

Lastly, the fifth model in the 450 cc line up is likely to be a café racer, with a small fairing and it will mostly be a sort of a variant of the Hunter 450/Roadster 450. Expect the café racer to have the same specs and features as the roadster.

Now, the first motorcycle in the 450 cc line-up will of course be the Himalayan 450. Displacing around 450 cc, the new motorcycle is likely to get a dual overhead camshaft setup and is not likely to be a long stroke motor, since it is said to develop significantly more power than the current 411 cc Himalayan. Expect a bunch of features like switchable ABS, maybe traction control and a digital instrument console along with upside down forks and adjustable suspension.