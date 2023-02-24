  • Home
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor Revealed; Gets New Features, Alloy Wheels

The updated models also get new colourways with the engine and exhaust now finished in black
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
24-Feb-23 11:30 AM IST
2023 Royal Enfield Continental, Interceptor.jpg
Highlights
  • 2023 Interceptor and Continetal GT get alloy wheels and new colours
  • Now pack in a LED headlamp and a USB charging port
  • Likely to launch in India in the coming months

Royal Enfield has revealed the 2023 model year Continental GT and Interceptor 650 with the bikes making the much-anticipated switch to alloy wheels. The 2023 models also receive cosmetic updates in the form of new colours and details as well as some new features.

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning, Continental GT 650 Thunder Editions Unveiled

Cosmetic changes include the addition of alloy wheels, new colours and blacked out engine and exhaust.

 

Starting with cosmetics, both motorcycles now get black finished alloy wheels as well as new colour options – Barcelona Blue and Black Ray for the Interceptor and Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue for the Continental GT. The new colourways also bring with them new fuel tank graphics on both motorcycles. The other notable cosmetic update is the lack of chrome on both models. The engine block and exhaust are now finished in black in place of chrome/silver.

Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted During High-Altitude Test In Ladakh
 

The retro-inspired designs of both motorcycles however has been retained with the new colourways playing a part in adding to the retro look.

There are feature updates as well with both motorcycles now getting LED headlamps in place of the older halogen units. Royal Enfield has also added USB charging ports on both motorcycles along with redesigned switchgear.

2023 models also get a new LED headlamp and a USB charging port.

 

The company has not revealed any updates to the 648cc, parallel twin engine in both motorcycles.

While currently only revealed for global markets we expect the updated 2023 models to make their way to India in the near future. Expect prices to see a small bump over the existing Interceptor 650 and Continental GT which are priced from Rs 2.81 lakh and Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

car
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Starts at ₹ 2.82 Lakh
0
8.3
10
c&b expert Rating

Royal Enfield Bikes

line