Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning, Continental GT 650 Thunder Editions Unveiled

Royal Enfield has unveiled new special editions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Called the Interceptor 650 Lightning, and Continental GT 650 Thunder Editions respectively, the two motorcycles feature additional kit from Royal Enfield’s Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

Starting with the Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition, the motorcycle gets add-ons such as an engine guard, aluminium sump guard, a touring seat, detachable soft panniers, a fly screen, touring mirrors and a CNC oil filler cap. The special edition is available in all colourways of the standard Interceptor.

Moving to the Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition, the café-racer styled bike also gets similar kit. Here too buyers get removable soft panniers, an engine guard and an engine sump guard as well a CNC oil filter cover and a tinted fly screen. The bike however gets unique CNC machined bar-end mirrors to add to the café-racer look as well as a dual touring seat replacing the shorter standard fit seat.

Mechanically neither bike receives any changes with both using the familiar 650cc, parallel twin engine. As for buying these special edition motorcycles, both special editions are only for sale in global markets. Royal Enfield has not revealed any plans to bring either special edition to India though buyers can opt for similar accessories from the company’s genuine accessories list in the market.