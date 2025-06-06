Eurogrip Beamer Tyre Review: 1,500 km Highway Test

When touring on a motorcycle, tyres plays a vital role in determining the quality and safety of the trip. Having installed Eurogrip Beamer tyres on my Royal Enfield Classic 500 and clocked a good bunch of kilometres in the urban space, I decided to put them to a long-distance test by planning out a road trip. The destination? Hampi — a scenic and historic town that lies a good 700+ kilometres away from Mumbai, offering a mix of highway cruising, state highways, and urban chaos in between. In this report of the Eurogrip Beamer HS+ and YS+, I will be covering how the tyres performed and my verdict on them.

Mile Munching

The five-day round trip to Hampi covered a variety of terrains — from smooth tarmac to coarse concrete highways and from narrow city lanes to uneven sections of broken roads, through rural sections. Regardless of the terrain, I got to say, the Eurogrip Beamers performed remarkably well. Around long sweeping corners, the tyres provided a solid sense of assurance in terms of grip and stability. And on the straights, the tyres maintained a steady line with hardly any tyre noise to complain about. On application of the brakes, since the Classic 500 is all mechanical which means, no ABS, to take care of wheel lockups on sudden braking. Thankfully, while I did not face any panic braking situations, there were times when speed breakers or rumblers would pop up without warning, resulting in grabbing a handful of the anchors. The tyres? No drama, no screeching, but total control and feedback provided through the brakes on how much more you can bite. All this was achieved while hauling the weight of the luggage and the frequent transitioning between road types, the tyres maintaining composure.

During the city detours and heavy traffic sections, especially while passing through Pune and Hospet, flicking the bike to make way through traffic was a breeze. With the tyre pressure set at the company recommended pressures (22 psi at the front and 32 psi for the rear), the tyres felt light and manageable. While most of the journey was cover in dry conditions, it was during the return journey when I encountered rain, making the road slippery and unsafe. While, I obviously had to drop the pace, the tyres evaded the water well, without showing any signs of traction loss. The Beamers held their line and allowed me to continue riding with confidence.

No Punctures or Uneven Wear:

Since my motorcycle was running a wire-spoke wheel setup, I was a bit concerned of encountering a puncture or a cut to the contact surface or sidewall. Bu thankfully, despite all the beating from the varying road surfaces, the tyres held their air, and the road contact section did not show any signs of uneven wear or cuts. Post-trip inspection showed no irregularities in the tyre texture, colour, or form — a positive indicator of the build quality and compound resilience.

Verdict

In a biking community where motorcyclists are usually keen on tubeless tyre setup, which is okay. But for a tube-type setup, the Eurogrip Beamer tyres in my books have proven themselves to be notably versatile and dependable. With comfort for touring, groove design for highway stability, and tyre construction allowing nimble handling, these Eurogrips are a worthy upgrade over the stock OEM tyres.

If you ride a Royal Enfield or any motorcycle between the 110 cc to 500 cc range, the Eurogrip Beamers are value-for-money tyres that can manage both city riding and long-distance touring, and some more.