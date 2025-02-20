Eurogrip Beamer Tyre Review: Introduction

Eurogrip Tyres is a leading tyre brand that manufactures tyres for two- and three-wheelers, and off-highways vehicles. The company currently exports tyres to over 85 countries and counting, through its two manufacturing plants in India. It also has a design centre in Milan, in addition to a high-tech R&D facility in Madurai. Being in the business for over 40 years now, the company has been an OEM tyre supplier for many brands and in the last few years has also developed their in-house high-performance tyres for track, road and off-road use. We have tested their tyre products on a couple of occasions and have been pleased with their performance, quality and pricing. You can check out the reviews by clicking on the links mentioned in the article.

Having said that, I have a Royal Enfield Classic 500 and through its years of usage, the stock tyres have aged and worn out. Now due for replacement, the folks at Eurogrip were happy to send a set of tyres that were suited for the Classic 500. Called the Beamer HS+ and Beamer YS+, these tyre patterns are available in multiple profiles and are compatible with a wide range of two-wheelers starting from 110cc commuter bikes going up to the 500cc class of motorcycles.

Specifications

The Beamer tyres from Eurogrip are designed for on-road use and all-weather conditions. The tyre compound has been designed to provide grip on wet and dry road conditions. For the Royal Enfield Classic 500, the tyre specifications are 90/90-R19 for the front and 120/80-R18 for the rear. In Eurogrip’s Beamer range, the HS+ series is available in three sizes, 90/90-R19, 80/100-R17 and 100/80-R17. As for the rear, the YS+ series is available in a total of three profiles and also as a front tyre profile option.

Design

Since both the tyre profiles are all-weather road-use tyres, the Beamer HS+ front tyre features a central groove with a wave pattern with small cutouts to channel water effectively to maintain grip in wet weather conditions. The grooves on either side of the contact surface feature widely spread grooves to offer grip while cornering and also to channel water out of the contact patches to maintain the required grip levels. The tread pattern has been newly designed which helps in achieving better mileage while maintaining superior grip levels.

Moving to the Beamer YS+ rear tyre, it features a unique Y-shaped pattern that helps in stability and confidence while cornering. The tread pattern, according to Eurogrip, allows for maintaining the intended line at the time of cornering. Furthermore, the rubber compound has been carefully worked out to ensure grip levels are maintained in both wet and dry road conditions. Lastly, the tyre has been designed to last long with high durability even on challenging terrains.



In the next report, I will share my experience on the tyres as I set out on a 1,600 km trip on the bike wherein I encountered varying road surfaces and a wide variety of corners that allowed me to test the capabilities of the Beamer tyres to the fullest.