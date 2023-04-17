TVS Eurogrip Tyres Launched For Superbikes And Adventure Touring Bikes

TVS Eurogrip has finally entered the much-awaited enthusiast segment. The 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, today launched adventure touring and superbike tyres. All this was done in the presence of MS Dhoni and other CSK players. The launch was attended by business partners and key customers as well. The event marked a big day for the brand. This also marked the brand's celebration of its association with CSK for quite some time now.

Explaining the products launched, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, "Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars. These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market."

At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound tyre, Duratrail tyre and Terrabite tyre amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category for mostly the enthusiast-ridden category.



Roadhound is set to be a zero-degree steel belted radial tyre for superbikes with claimed excellent grip, handling, and extended tyre mileage. Roadhound is claimed better for high speeds and it has silica compound that enhances the said wet grip advanced tread geometry on offer is said to boost the stability and comfort of the tyre.

Duratrail EB+ pattern is said to be an aligned block-type design that offers a claimed superior grip and is excellent for on-off road applications both. The grooves are claimed to derive better stability & mileage, and the width expands from the centre which is said to help expel water quickly and avoid aquaplaning. Exceptional cornering ability is a highlight of this product, claims the company and is said to be ensured by the rounded shoulder profile that the Duratrail EB+ pattern has.

Terrabite DB+ is claimed and said to be a robust tyre built for tough terrains and off-road. This is a tyre that can take poor city roads and can take a higher level of beating if the road is completely broken says the company. Visually, the Terrabite DB+ has bigger blocks that should give it a superior grip. Terrabite DB+ construction has been done with deeper treads that should provide long-lasting durability claims TVS tyres.



