Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025: Trailhound SCR Tyres - The ‘Dual-Purpose’ Reality Check

After the success of its Roadhound range, Eurogrip has brought the Trailhound range of tyres to India, and we got a chance to experience a pair on and off the road.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Eurogrip Trailhound comes in two variants: SCR and STR
  • SCR is for entry-level ADVs, scramblers, cafe racers and modern classic roadsters
  • Trailhound SCR has an 80/20% road-to-off-road ratio tread design

Eurogrip Tyres once again rolled out its Tread Talks initiative for 2025, but this time, the focus was on something a little more rugged. It is off-roading! This comes with the introduction of the new Trailhound tyre series in India, which is available in two variants: SCR and STR. The SCR promises a balance of highway manners and trail capability, so naturally, we had to put that claim to the test. Our testing ground? The streets of Bengaluru and the MotoFarm dirt track in Kanakapura.
 Euro Grip Tread Talks 2025 Trailhound SCR Tyres The Dual Purpose Reality Check

Although at the unveil, Eurogrip also took the wraps off the Trailhound STR range (90-10 road-to-off-road ratio) which is built for mid-range and bigger adventure motorcycles such as BMW R 1300 GS, Honda Africa Twin, Aprilia Tuareg 660, Benelli TRK 502X, Honda XL750 Transalp and the likes. We only tested the Trailhound SCR ((80-20 road-to-off-road ratio) made for entry-level adventure bikes, modern-classic roadsters and cafe racers including Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650s, KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Honda H’ness CB350, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX and more. 

Eurogrip tyre 13

The list of bikes for testing these fresh rubbers from Eurogrip included the previous-gen KTM 390 Adventure, the old Royal Enfield Scram 411, and the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX. We primarily tested the Eurogrip Trailhound SCR on the KTM 390 ADV on and off the road and here is how it went. 

 

What’s under the rubber? 

 

Before we get into how these tyres performed, let’s get a quick rundown of their construction. The Trailhound SCR range features a radial structure with a 0-degree steel belt, designed to offer a good mix of durability and flexibility. Its X-Ply structure, reinforced with synthetic fibres, provides additional strength, while the 80-20 tread pattern gives it the dual-purpose tag. The goal here is simple: good road grip with just enough off-road ability to keep things interesting.
 

On the Road: KTM 390 Adventure shod on the Trailhound SCR

Eurogrip tyre 11

The bike I primarily tested on these new tyres was the previous-gen KTM 390 Adventure, a motorcycle that’s already known for its competent road manners and off-road ability. But it wasn’t about the bike, it was about the tyres is what I had to remind myself again and again.  All the motorcycles in the test fleet were rolling on 100/90 19-inch wheels at the front and 120/90 17-inch wheels at the rear. 


EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

Hitting the road outside the MotoFarm arena, the first thing I noticed was how predictable the SCRs felt on the fly. Grip levels were solid on straights, offering plenty of confidence while riding at the usual 60-90 kmph speed. Cornering stability was also impressive, with the tyres holding their line well, even when I pushed the envelope and the SCRs held up surprisingly well providing adequate cornering traction and grip. The tyres hardly made any noise as they glided smoothly over the road, effortlessly soaking up the surface beneath them.


EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

Braking performance was another area where the tyres shone. Even under hard braking from speeds of 90-100 kmph, the tyres didn’t show any nervous behaviour on the road, maintaining their composure without breaking traction unexpectedly. But of course, this tyre claims to handle some off-road terrain as well, so let’s see what that 20% tread design really brings to the table.
 

Off-Roading at MotoFarm: Can the Trailhound SCR handle the dirt?

Eurogrip tyre 8

The MotoFarm Playground isn’t exactly a gentle introduction to off-roading. With long sweeping corners and banks, tight technical sections, loose soil, and the occasional jump, this track has it all. Back on the KTM 390 Adventure, I approached the first few turns cautiously. On the straights, gravel, small rocks, and even some mild jumps, the SCRs managed just fine, if not adequate.

EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

However, It sort of felt out of place as soon as I hit the tighter, twistier sections with deeper soil. That’s where I had to brace myself a bit. The tyres still held up, but there was a definite loss of grip when things got loose. At that point, it was clear – this is not a hardcore off-road tyre, nor does it claim to be. It is best suited for the usual public roads just where it is meant to be ridden. 
EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

While the EuroGrip Climber Knobbies on the Hero Xpulse 200 were happily tearing up the dirt and felt like an absolute cheat code, the SCRs struggled to find traction. If you’re planning to tackle extreme trails, deep sand, or anything that requires serious bite, you’ll need something more aggressive. However, if your idea of off-roading involves unpaved roads, broken usual paths, or light off-road use, these tyres should serve you just fine.
 

Verdict: Where do the Trailhound SCRs shine?

Eurogrip tyre 17

The EuroGrip Trailhound SCRs are a solid choice for riders who spend most of their time on the tarmac but need the occasional light off-road capability. Here’s where they work best: Everyday city and highway riding with stable grip and adequate stopping performance. Handling bad roads – gravel patches, mild dirt tracks, and uneven terrain – without breaking a sweat.

 

Would I recommend the Trailhound SCRs? Well, it was a short stint to draw the entire picture of the assessment but if your riding involves more on the tarmac and is less inclined towards off-roading, then yes, they make a compelling case. But if you’re impressed just by the ‘dual-purpose’ tag it bears, that wouldn't be the right bet for your motorcycle’s next pair of shoes is what the initial impressions translate. 

EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

For me, this experience wasn’t just about testing tyres, it was an insightful deep dive into the off-road characteristics and understanding the nature of such terrains. It was a learning experience, not just from the tyres or from the Eurogrip team,  but also from fellow journalists and riders, each bringing their unique insights shared during the time spent with them. 
Eurogrip tyre 6

The new Eurogrip Trailhound range is set to hit the market by the end of the next quarter. That’s when the brand will reveal the exact pricing, as the figures we've received are just indicative estimates. The following are the sizes that will be made available in the SCR range: 

Eurogrip Trailhound SCR review

 

As a refresher and for the uninitiated, the tyre size 100/90-R19 57H TL can be broken down as follows:

EuroGrip-Tread-Talks-2025:-Trailhound-SCR-Tyres---The-‘Dual-Purpose’-Reality-Check

1. 100/90-R19 M/C (Tyre Dimensions)

 

100: The tyre width is 100 mm.
 

90: The aspect ratio (sidewall height as a percentage of width) is 90% of 100 mm, meaning the sidewall height is 90 mm.

 

19: The tyre fits a 19-inch rim.

 

M/C: Motorcycle specific tyre 

 

2. 57H (Load Index & Speed Rating)

 

57: The load index translates to 230 kg (the maximum weight the tyre can support).

 

H: The speed rating is 210 kmph (the maximum speed the tyre can handle safely).

 

# Eurogrip Tyres# TVS Eurogrip# Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025# Eurogrip Trailhound SCR review# Eurogrip Trailhound SCR# Eurogrip# Bikes in India# Motorcycle Tyres# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

