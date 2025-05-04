Login
Hero Mavrick 440 Long Term Review: Introduction

Report 1: Hero's top gun has joined our long-term garage, and we primarily plan to use it as a workhorse with occasional highway runs.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 4, 2025

Follow us on

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Mavrick 440 was launched in India in February 2024
  • This is Hero’s first higher displacement offering; prices start at Rs 1.99 lakh
  • Target mileage – 5,000 km: We aim to see how it holds in the long haul

Say hello to the newest machine in our long-term test garage, the Hero Mavrick 440. It’s the biggest motorcycle Hero’s rolled out so far, thanks to their partnership with Harley-Davidson that kicked off last year. Over the next few months, we’ll be putting it through its paces, from daily commuting to highway runs, fuel efficiency tests, and everything in between. You’ll get the full scoop on what works, what doesn’t, and how it holds up over time. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Review: Hero’s Top Gun Tested!

  Hero Mavrick400 long term 6

This is the phantom (matte) black shade, offered in the top-spec variant. 

 

The one we’ve got is the top-end Phantom Black version – priced at Rs 2.24 lakh – finished in a stealthy matte black shade. Being the top-spec variant, it packs in premium bits like diamond-cut alloy wheels, 3d badging, smartphone connectivity, and tubeless tyres. There's also a Gloss Black in the same trim, but I think the matte finish looks sharper on this bike. If you’re looking at other colours – white, blue, or red – they’re only available in the lower variants and miss out on most of the fancy kit. Honestly, it would’ve been nice to have more colour choices on the top variant too. 

  

Design is always a bit subjective, but the Mavrick 440’s styling might not click with everyone. It tries to be a roadster while also throwing in some naked bike vibes, and that mix gives it a unique – if slightly confused – appearance. The round headlight brings in that retro charm, while the muscular fuel tank and sharp ‘ear’ extensions lean more toward a naked look – all to call it a roadster. The tail is kept minimal with a small brake light, and those round indicators surprisingly gel with the setup.   

 

Also Read: Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp

 

Hero Mavrick400 long term 2

The Mavrick runs a 440cc air-/oil-cooled engine putting out 27 bhp and 36 Nm. 

 

Personally, I think it looks alright, but there’s nothing particularly eye-catching about it. Also, being a motorcycle with this displacement, it doesn’t really have that presence. It’s fairly compact, which is great for riders who want something fun and easy-going without feeling intimidated. All the design grim fades away as you swing a leg over it and crank it up. Yes, that exhaust is so sweet and bassy.  

 

The Mavrick runs a 440cc air-/oil-cooled engine putting out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It's paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed gearbox. The bike’s built around a trellis frame and uses telescopic forks up front with 130 mm travel and 7-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear with identical travel range. It rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends and drops anchors courtesy of disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The top-spec variant pictured here tips the scale at 187kg kerb while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 13.5 litres. We will tell you how these specifications play their role in the long run in the reports to follow.  

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner

  Hero Mavrick400 long term 5

The cluster on the Mavrick 440 is not the best one out there, but it gets the job done. 

 

Feature-wise, it’s got a negative TFT digital display, nothing too fancy, but it gets the job done. It shows trip meters, range, gear position, and when connected to your phone, it also provides call alerts, messages, battery status, and turn-by-turn navigation. The cockpit overall feels empty, and the cluster looks out of place. We hope Hero thoroughly changes what’s between the handlebars. Lighting is fully LED across the board – headlight, tail lamp, indicators, the whole deal. 

   

For now, the question that arises is why has it failed to create an identity of its own. It is still a surprise for many motorists while commuting. Although on the road, it's comfy, the ergonomics are good, it handles well, and that 440 cc engine is smooth. It’s a motorcycle that’s easy to like and easy to live with, at least that’s the vibe we’re getting after a few weeks on the saddle. We’ll keep riding it daily and bring you all the updates to see if it stays as impressive in the long haul.  

 

Odometer reading – 558 km 

  

Target mileage - 5000 km 

 

Hero Mavrick400 long term 7
