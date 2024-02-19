Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner

The sub-500cc two-wheeler segment in India is undergoing a lot of movement as manufacturers are venturing into this segment with new competitive offerings. Populated by cruisers and modern classic motorcycles, Hero has marked its entry into this segment with a roadster, the all-new Mavrick 440. It is the second bike based on the 440 platform after the X440, under the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp.

The Mavrick 440 is now the company’s flagship motorcycle and is also the highest displacement motorcycle by the brand to date. Built on the same engine and frame as the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero has taken a completely different approach to its design language.

In this review, we were invited to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to experience the all-new Mavrick 440. We will let you know how this roadster is to ride, how it handles, the performance, features and more.

DESIGN, FEATURES AND ERGONOMICS

Hero has opted for a roadster design approach with the Mavrick 440. So, you get a forward mass design with a muscular fuel tank with aggressive tank extensions, a projector headlamp with Hero’s signature H-shaped LED DRL, with all-LED lighting and metal body panels, giving the motorcycle a premium feel. The minimalist tail section, petite tail lamp and metal grab rail, completes the roadster look.

The riding triangle is comfortable for a roadster. It comes with a wide one-piece handlebar, a low stepped one-piece saddle set at 803mm, and neutrally-positioned footpegs, all together offering a commanding view of the road ahead and decent lower back support. Overall, the Mavrick 440 is nice to look at, feels premium, is comfortable when you’re astride, and the quality of materials are good to touch and feel.

For instrumentation, the Mavrick 440 gets an all-digit negative display equipped with all the standard information, along with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity for call and message alerts, distance to empty, gear position indicator and mileage tracking. The top-spec variant also gets e-SIM connected features providing the user access to 35+ additional features that include geo-fencing, vehicle diagnosis, tracking, and roadside assistance, to list a few.

ENGINE AND CYCLE PARTS

The Mavrick 440 is powered by the same 440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder motor which it shares with the X440. While it registers the same max power output of 27 bhp, peak torque is 2Nm less at 36 Nm, compared to the Harley. However, Hero says that 90 per cent of the torque is available at about 2,000 rpm, providing a meaty low-end performance. The motor comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Under the roadster design, the Mavrick 440 uses the same steel trellis frame from the X440. The motorcycle is suspended by a 43 mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends and is equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels at both ends, shod with MRF tyres. The mid variant also gets alloy wheels, while the base variant sports wire-spoke wheels.

PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING

On the go, the Mavrick 440’s power delivery is smooth and linear. There is ample grunt available from the get-go to build speed. And to go with that is the slick 6-speed gearbox, which works like a charm with positive shifts. Out on the open roads, the top speed achieved was around 136 kmph, but the sweet spot to ride the bike is in the 100-110 kmph range where you are in the 6th gear at 4000 rpm. Notably, there are no intrusive vibrations to complain about at any given speed or rpm, which further adds to the experience.

With a manageable kerb weight of 187 kg, and a ground clearance of 175 mm that clears speed bumps with ease, the suspension setup does a commendable job of ironing out bumps and undulations, leaving you with a nice enjoyable ride. The 7-step preload adjustment at the rear lets you set the rear suspension according to your weight and the luggage that you’re carrying. While the roads we tested mainly consisted of straight roads, for the few sweeping corners present, the Mavrick 440 holds well to its line with good feedback at the handlebar and seat from the two contact points.

Coming to the brakes, the bite is strong and there’s good feedback and progression available at the controls. And while there’s ABS to cover you in low-traction scenarios, these anchors do give you the confidence to ride the motorcycle at higher speeds and brake a little later before entering a corner.

PRICING AND RIVALS

Hero has launched the Mavrick 440 in three variants with prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh for the base variant, followed by Rs 2.14 lakh for the mid variant and ending at Rs 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant present here. Compared to the Harley-Davidson X440 it shares its platform with, the Mavrick 440 is a striking Rs 40,000 cheaper than the X440.

At those prices, the Mavrick 440 competes against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350 and the Harley-Davidson X440.

Model Hero Mavrick 440 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Jawa 350 Honda CB350 Harley-Davidson X440 Price Rs 1.99 L – Rs 2.24 L Rs 1.93 L – Rs 2.24 L Rs 2.14 L Rs 1.99 L – Rs 2.17 L Rs 2.39 L -Rs 2.79 L

All prices are ex-showroom.

VERDICT

To round off things, after a day of riding the new Hero Mavrick 440 in the Rann of Kutch over different terrains, we can say that on initial impressions front, this motorcycle is quite impressive. It has a lot going for it, be it performance, handling, design, and especially for the sticker price it carries. The Mavrick 440 is a motorcycle that packs a bit of everything, making it an interesting proposition to consider in this segment.

Having said that, can the Mavrick 440 usher new momentum for Hero and the brand loyalists? While it might be a little soon to confirm that, it surely does have the potential. And while we did enjoy riding the Mavrick 440 here in the Rann of Kutch, we will provide you with a detailed road test review once we get the motorcycle for a longer duration.

Photography: Pawan Dagia