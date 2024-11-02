New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on November 2, 2024
Highlights
- A patent image of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 variant has been leaked.
- The new derivative will get a range of new styling cues over the Mavrick 440.
- Expected to be powered by the same 440 cc engine.
Just a few days ahead of its debut at the EICMA trade show, a patent image of Hero’s new derivative of the Mavrick 440 has been leaked. The patent image gives us a good look at the new motorcycle's design, which appears to be in line with a scrambler. The new model is expected to retain the same cycle parts and engine as the Mavrick 440.
Also Read: Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
The new variant gets a range of new styling cues over the Mavrick 440
Visually, the patent image reveals that the new model will get a range of new styling cues over the current Mavrick 440 such as a revised headlamp, small visor, new handlebar, redesigned alloy wheels, and what looks like a new taillamp. While not evident in the images, we can also expect the new derivative of the Mavrick to have a revised footpeg position for a different riding posture.
Also Read: Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
The new variant will retain the same suspension setup as the Mavrick 440 which consists of a telescopic front fork setup and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties will likely be handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine although there could be a difference in tune. The engine churns out 27 bhp and 36 Nm in the Mavrick 440. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
