New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked

Just a few days ahead of its debut at the EICMA trade show, a patent image of Hero’s new derivative of the Mavrick 440 has been leaked. The patent image gives us a good look at the new motorcycle's design, which appears to be in line with a scrambler. The new model is expected to retain the same cycle parts and engine as the Mavrick 440.

The new variant gets a range of new styling cues over the Mavrick 440

Visually, the patent image reveals that the new model will get a range of new styling cues over the current Mavrick 440 such as a revised headlamp, small visor, new handlebar, redesigned alloy wheels, and what looks like a new taillamp. While not evident in the images, we can also expect the new derivative of the Mavrick to have a revised footpeg position for a different riding posture.

The new variant will retain the same suspension setup as the Mavrick 440 which consists of a telescopic front fork setup and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties will likely be handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine although there could be a difference in tune. The engine churns out 27 bhp and 36 Nm in the Mavrick 440. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.



