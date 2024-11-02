Login
New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked

The patent image reveals the motorcycle to be a differently styled variant of the motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A patent image of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 variant has been leaked.
  • The new derivative will get a range of new styling cues over the Mavrick 440.
  • Expected to be powered by the same 440 cc engine.

Just a few days ahead of its debut at the EICMA trade show, a patent image of Hero’s new derivative of the Mavrick 440 has been leaked. The patent image gives us a good look at the new motorcycle's design, which appears to be in line with a scrambler. The new model is expected to retain the same cycle parts and engine as the Mavrick 440.

 

Also ReadHero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
 New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked 1

The new variant gets a range of new styling cues over the Mavrick 440

 

Visually, the patent image reveals that the new model will get a range of new styling cues over the current Mavrick 440 such as a revised headlamp, small visor, new handlebar, redesigned alloy wheels, and what looks like a new taillamp. While not evident in the images, we can also expect the new derivative of the Mavrick to have a revised footpeg position for a different riding posture.

 

Also ReadIs A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
 

undefined

The new variant will retain the same suspension setup as the Mavrick 440 which consists of a telescopic front fork setup and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties will likely be handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also ReadHero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
 
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine although there could be a difference in tune. The engine churns out 27 bhp and 36 Nm in the Mavrick 440. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.


 

# Hero MotoCorp# New Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick 440# New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative# New Hero Mavrick 400 variant photo# New Mavrick 440 variant specs# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

Starts at ₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Mavrick 440 Specifications
View Mavrick 440 Features

