Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled

Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, is all set to get a limited edition, named Mavrick 'Thunderwheels'. This limited edition is the result of a collaboration with Thums Up, a popular beverage brand. Thums Up has introduced a promo pack, and buyers of this pack will find a QR code on the label, which must be scanned to enter the contest. The contest offers a chance to win this limited-edition motorcycle, which will only be available through these special packs until November 15, 2024.

This special edition sports a blue-and-red livery, with the fuel tank finished in blue and adorned with Mavrick 440 branding. The tank shrouds, finished in red, display the 'Thunderwheels' special edition badge along with a lightning strike design. The rest of the motorcycle follows the blue colour scheme, with additional highlights including handlebar-end mirrors to distinguish this model.

The Mavrick 440, Hero's most expensive model, was first revealed at the Hero World 2024 event in January and officially launched in February 2024. Built on the Harley-Davidson X440 platform, the bike gets all LED lighting, including headlights and taillights, as well as a digital instrumentation panel with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, low fuel alerts, and distance-to-empty readings.

As for its powertrain, the Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels edition retains the same mechanical setup as the standard model. It is powered by a 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.