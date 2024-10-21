Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on October 21, 2024
Highlights
- Design highlights likely to be borrowed from the 2.5R Xtunt Concept
- Likely to be powered by a 250cc liquid-cooled motor
- Might be unveiled at EICMA 2024
The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has filed a design patent for what seems to be a more powerful version of the Karizma XMR. Featuring winglets, a revised fairing and an upside-down fork setup are some of the features and equipment that are visible in the leaked design patent image, probably suggesting it to be a Karizma XMR 250.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
While the design is largely similar to the current Karizma XMR, there are a few bits like the fuel tank, tail section and front fender design which looks almost identical to the 2.5R Xtunt concept bike that Hero showcased during last year’s 2023 EICMA show. Apart from that the headlamp, alloy wheels, and a visible portion of the chassis are the same as seen on the Karizma XMR.
Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review
Moving to the powertrain, it is speculated that the Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill from the 2.5R Xtunt concept. While power and torque figures are unknown, expect them to be higher than the current XMR. Gearbox duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed unit.
Owing to the rather poor response to the latest Karizma XMR, it is quite possible that Hero is considering updating the model with a more powerful motor and new features to make the motorcycle more desirable. While there is no confirmation, Hero might choose to officially reveal the Karzima XMR 250 at the upcoming EICMA 2024 in November.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hero Models
- Hero XPulse 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
- Hero Splendor PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,380 - 72,900
- Hero HF DeluxeEx-Showroom Price₹ 62,002 - 68,522
- Hero HF Deluxe i3sEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,152
- Hero Super SplendorEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,118 - 87,268
- Hero Passion Pro i3SEx-Showroom Price₹ 67,400 - 71,400
- Hero HF 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49,400
- Hero Glamour 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,598 - 97,598
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,900 - 79,738
- Hero Maestro EdgeEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,900 - 71,200
- Hero Destini 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 70,590 - 82,290
- Hero Xtreme 160REx-Showroom Price₹ 1.11 Lakh
- Hero Splendor iSmartEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,950 - 68,150
- Hero Maestro Edge 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 73,450 - 82,320
- Hero Xoom 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 68,599 - 84,968
- Hero Vida V1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
- Hero Glamour 125 XTECEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,838 - 89,438
- Hero Mavrick 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
- Hero Passion PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,301
- Hero Splendor Plus XtecEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,405 - 82,911
- Hero Karizma XMREx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Lakh
- Hero XPulse 200T 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.36 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 125REx-Showroom Price₹ 95,000 - 99,500
- Hero Xtreme 160R 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 200S 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 Lakh