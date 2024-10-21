Login
Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?

Leaked design images suggest the Karizma XMR 250 will feature integrated aero winglets and an upside-down fork setup
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Design highlights likely to be borrowed from the 2.5R Xtunt Concept
  • Likely to be powered by a 250cc liquid-cooled motor
  • Might be unveiled at EICMA 2024

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has filed a design patent for what seems to be a more powerful version of the Karizma XMR. Featuring winglets, a revised fairing and an upside-down fork setup are some of the features and equipment that are visible in the leaked design patent image, probably suggesting it to be a Karizma XMR 250.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled

Hero Karizma XMR 11

While the design is largely similar to the current Karizma XMR, there are a few bits like the fuel tank, tail section and front fender design which looks almost identical to the 2.5R Xtunt concept bike that Hero showcased during last year’s 2023 EICMA show. Apart from that the headlamp, alloy wheels, and a visible portion of the chassis are the same as seen on the Karizma XMR.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review

Hero Moto Corp Concept 2 5 R X Tunt edited

Moving to the powertrain, it is speculated that the Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill from the 2.5R Xtunt concept. While power and torque figures are unknown, expect them to be higher than the current XMR. Gearbox duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed unit.

Owing to the rather poor response to the latest Karizma XMR, it is quite possible that Hero is considering updating the model with a more powerful motor and new features to make the motorcycle more desirable. While there is no confirmation, Hero might choose to officially reveal the Karzima XMR 250 at the upcoming EICMA 2024 in November.

# Hero Karizma XMR 210# Hero Karizma XMR 250# Hero Motorcorp# Hero Karizma XMR 250 specs# bike# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
