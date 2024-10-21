Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has filed a design patent for what seems to be a more powerful version of the Karizma XMR. Featuring winglets, a revised fairing and an upside-down fork setup are some of the features and equipment that are visible in the leaked design patent image, probably suggesting it to be a Karizma XMR 250.

While the design is largely similar to the current Karizma XMR, there are a few bits like the fuel tank, tail section and front fender design which looks almost identical to the 2.5R Xtunt concept bike that Hero showcased during last year’s 2023 EICMA show. Apart from that the headlamp, alloy wheels, and a visible portion of the chassis are the same as seen on the Karizma XMR.

Moving to the powertrain, it is speculated that the Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill from the 2.5R Xtunt concept. While power and torque figures are unknown, expect them to be higher than the current XMR. Gearbox duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed unit.

Owing to the rather poor response to the latest Karizma XMR, it is quite possible that Hero is considering updating the model with a more powerful motor and new features to make the motorcycle more desirable. While there is no confirmation, Hero might choose to officially reveal the Karzima XMR 250 at the upcoming EICMA 2024 in November.