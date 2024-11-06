Login
EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250: In Pictures

The new derivative of the Karizma XMR gets a larger 250-cc engine, aggressive styling, and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets winglets, clip-ons for handlebar
  • Features large side vents
  • Gets a 250cc engine that produces 30 bhp

At the 2024 EICMA Motor Show, Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off a new spruced-up version of the Karizma, which gets a larger 250cc engine and more aggressive styling over the outgoing model. The pricing details for the Karizma XMR 250 have not been announced yet, but it is set to hit the market in India alongside its naked counterpart, the Xtreme 250R, which gets the same 250cc engine and debuted alongside the fully faired motorcycle.

 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets

 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 5

The Karizma XMR 250 gets a bunch of styling revisions in the form of restyled fairing, prominent sharp pleats, and more. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 6

The Karizma 250 pictured here wears a dual-tone white and red livery while the fuel tank cowl is finished in black. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 8

The fairing also gets integrated winglets positioned just below the LED headlight. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 10

At the side, there is also an addition of large air vents. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 13

Its lighting setup includes auto-illuminating multi-projector LED headlights and LED DRLs. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 9

The new derivative of the Karizma gets switchable ABS modes and height-adjustable clip-ons for the handlebar.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 12

The motorcycle employs a trellis frame and features an upside-down (USD) fork combined with a rear monoshock that offers six levels of adjustment. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 11

The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by an all-new 250cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine belts out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. 

Hero Karizma XMR 250 4

Notably, this is the same engine as the stage-sharing Xtreme 250 R, which debuted alongside. 

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Karizma XMR 250# Hero Karizma 250# Karizma XMR 250# Karizma XMR# EICMA 2024# Bikes# EICMA# Two Wheelers
