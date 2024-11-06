EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250: In Pictures

At the 2024 EICMA Motor Show, Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off a new spruced-up version of the Karizma, which gets a larger 250cc engine and more aggressive styling over the outgoing model. The pricing details for the Karizma XMR 250 have not been announced yet, but it is set to hit the market in India alongside its naked counterpart, the Xtreme 250R, which gets the same 250cc engine and debuted alongside the fully faired motorcycle.

The Karizma XMR 250 gets a bunch of styling revisions in the form of restyled fairing, prominent sharp pleats, and more.

The Karizma 250 pictured here wears a dual-tone white and red livery while the fuel tank cowl is finished in black.

The fairing also gets integrated winglets positioned just below the LED headlight.

At the side, there is also an addition of large air vents.

Its lighting setup includes auto-illuminating multi-projector LED headlights and LED DRLs.

The new derivative of the Karizma gets switchable ABS modes and height-adjustable clip-ons for the handlebar.

The motorcycle employs a trellis frame and features an upside-down (USD) fork combined with a rear monoshock that offers six levels of adjustment.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by an all-new 250cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine belts out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque.

Notably, this is the same engine as the stage-sharing Xtreme 250 R, which debuted alongside.