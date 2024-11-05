Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Hero XPulse 210Hero Xpulse 400Hero New Destini 125Hero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets

Hero has pulled the wraps off a new, more powerful version of the Karizma XMR, which gets the new 250cc DOHC engine.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Karizma 250 unveiled
  • Gets a 250cc engine that produces 30 bhp
  • Features winglets and side vents

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a new, more potent derivative of the Karizma XMR at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy. The new Karizma XMR 250 not only employs a larger displacement engine over the outgoing model but also gets a host of aggressive styling revisions along with feature additions. These include a revised design for the fairing with integrated winglets and more.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 1

The Karizma 250 pictured here wears a dual-tone white and red livery while the fuel tank cowl is finished in black. The new Karizma derivative borrows its design cues from the outgoing model but gets a few added elements. The fairing is more aggressive and gets prominent sharp pleats along with featuring winglets positioned below the LED headlight and large side vents. 

 

The new derivative of the Karizma gets switchable ABS modes and height-adjustable clip-ons. The motorcycle employs a trellis frame and features an upside-down (USD) fork combined with a rear monoshock that offers six levels of adjustment. To track performance, it includes both a lap timer and a drag timer. Its lighting setup includes auto-illuminating multi-projector LED headlight and LED DRLs. 

 

As the name suggests, the new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a 250cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine belts out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of features. Notably, this is the same engine as the stage-sharing Xtreme 250 R, which debuted alongside.  

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Karizma XMR 250# Hero Karizma XMR# Hero Karizma XMR 250 specs# Karizma XMR 250# Karizma XMR# Bikes# Two Wheelers# EICMA# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Xpulse 210 is powered by a larger 210 cc engine and gets a range of cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor
    EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
  • The patent image reveals the motorcycle to be a differently styled variant of the motorcycle
    New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked
  • Short teaser video on social media provides a glimpse of the front of the motorcycle with few other details available.
    New Hero Mavrick Variant To Debut At EICMA 2024
  • The motorcycle is expected to be a new addition to Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme range
    Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
  • The brand will showcase the bigger XPulse model and is expected to reveal the Karizma XMR 250, among others.
    Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024

Latest News

  • The naked street bike is powered by a new 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC mill nested in a trellis frame
    EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled
  • Hero has pulled the wraps off a new, more powerful version of the Karizma XMR, which gets the new 250cc DOHC engine.
    EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
  • The Xpulse 210 is powered by a larger 210 cc engine and gets a range of cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor
    EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
  • Prices of the fourth-generation Dzire subcompact sedan will be revealed on November 11
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
  • The adventure tourer receives an updated front-end design, new features and suspension upgrades
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Honda Transalp XL750 Showcased
  • The new BMW F 450 GS will sit between the existing BMW 310 GS and F 800/900. The bike will enter production in 2025.
    EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025
  • Based on the same 457 platform, the Turono 457 is the second offering from Aprilia that will compete against the KTM 390 Duke
    EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025
  • The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, and new features
    EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled
  • With the 2025 edition, the motorcycle gets features ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and ABS, and a refreshed design
    2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unveiled
  • The Skoda Kylaq will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

Popular Hero Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved