EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a new, more potent derivative of the Karizma XMR at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy. The new Karizma XMR 250 not only employs a larger displacement engine over the outgoing model but also gets a host of aggressive styling revisions along with feature additions. These include a revised design for the fairing with integrated winglets and more.

The Karizma 250 pictured here wears a dual-tone white and red livery while the fuel tank cowl is finished in black. The new Karizma derivative borrows its design cues from the outgoing model but gets a few added elements. The fairing is more aggressive and gets prominent sharp pleats along with featuring winglets positioned below the LED headlight and large side vents.

The new derivative of the Karizma gets switchable ABS modes and height-adjustable clip-ons. The motorcycle employs a trellis frame and features an upside-down (USD) fork combined with a rear monoshock that offers six levels of adjustment. To track performance, it includes both a lap timer and a drag timer. Its lighting setup includes auto-illuminating multi-projector LED headlight and LED DRLs.

As the name suggests, the new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a 250cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine belts out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of features. Notably, this is the same engine as the stage-sharing Xtreme 250 R, which debuted alongside.