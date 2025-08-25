2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variants Explained
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on August 25, 2025
Highlights
- Kiger facelift offered in four trim levels - Authentic, Evolution, Techno & Emotion
- Two engine options offered - 1.0 natually aspirated petrol, 1.0 turbo-petrol
- Prices range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Renault recently pulled the covers off the Kiger facelift, along with announcing prices for the subcompact SUV. The Kiger is Renault’s second facelifted model to launch in India in 2025, following the Triber facelift and receives updates both in terms of cosmetics and to the variant list and features. The variants have been renamed post the facelift, going from RxE, RxL and RxZ to Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. All four trim levels are offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with the Techno and Emotion also getting the option for a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill.
Also read: Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh
The engines are not new, but have been carried over from the outgoing Kiger and are now E20 compliant. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual as standard, with the naturally aspirated unit getting the option for an AMT, while the turbo-petrol is offered with a CVT. Prices for the Kiger facelift start at Rs 6.30 lakh and go up to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Here is a look at the variant-wise feature list of the Kiger facelift:
Also Read: Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time
Renault Kiger Authentic (1.0 Petrol MT: Rs 6.30 lakh)
- LED Daytime running lamps
- LED tail lamps
- 16-inch steel wheels with covers
- Fabric upholstery
- 60/40 split folding rear seat
- Digital instrument cluster
- Manual AC
- PM 2.5 filter
- Front & rear power windows
- Remote lock/unlock
- 6 Airbags
- ESC
- Traction Control
- Hill start assist
- Rear parking sensors
- Seat belt reminders - all passengers
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
Also read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh
Renault Kiger Evolution (1.0 Petrol MT/AMT: Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh)
In addition to the Kiger Authentic
- 8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (Wired)
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- 4 speakers
- Rear AC vents
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- Rear parcel shelf
- Day/Night adjustable rear view mirror
- Steering height adjust
- Rear view camera
- Shark fin antenna
Renault Kiger Techno (1.0 Petrol MT/AMT: Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh; 1.0 Turbo CVT: Rs 10 lakh)
In addition to Kiger Evolution
- Projector LED headlamps
- Roof rails with 50 kg carrying capacity
- 16-inch flex wheels (stylised steel wheels with covers)
- Front centre console with storage and armrest
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Auto climate control
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Driver seat height adjust
- Rear wiper & washer
- Keyless entry and go
- Upper glove boxes
- Driver window auto up/down with antipinch
Also read: Renault Triber Facelift: Variants Explained
Renault Kiger Emotion (1.0 Petrol MT: Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh; 1.0 Turbo MT/CVT: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh)
In addition to Kiger Techno
- Additional chrome garnish (Turbo only)
- Red brake callipers (Turbo only)
- LED fog lamps
- Leatherette upholstery
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Auto fold function for wing mirrors
- 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
- 3D Arkamys sound system
- Cruise control (MT only)
- Wireless charging pad
- Rear defogger
- Cooled glovebox
- Ambient lighting
- Remote engine start via key (Turbo only)
- Auto headlamps & wipers
- Ventilated front seats
- Multi-view rear-view camera
All prices ex-showroom, Delhi