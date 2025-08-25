2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variants Explained

Renault recently pulled the covers off the Kiger facelift, along with announcing prices for the subcompact SUV. The Kiger is Renault’s second facelifted model to launch in India in 2025, following the Triber facelift and receives updates both in terms of cosmetics and to the variant list and features. The variants have been renamed post the facelift, going from RxE, RxL and RxZ to Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. All four trim levels are offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with the Techno and Emotion also getting the option for a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill.



The engines are not new, but have been carried over from the outgoing Kiger and are now E20 compliant. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual as standard, with the naturally aspirated unit getting the option for an AMT, while the turbo-petrol is offered with a CVT. Prices for the Kiger facelift start at Rs 6.30 lakh and go up to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here is a look at the variant-wise feature list of the Kiger facelift:



Renault Kiger Authentic (1.0 Petrol MT: Rs 6.30 lakh)



LED Daytime running lamps

LED tail lamps

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Fabric upholstery

60/40 split folding rear seat

Digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

PM 2.5 filter

Front & rear power windows

Remote lock/unlock

6 Airbags

ESC

Traction Control

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminders - all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Renault Kiger Evolution (1.0 Petrol MT/AMT: Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh)



In addition to the Kiger Authentic



8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (Wired)

Steering-mounted audio controls

4 speakers

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Rear parcel shelf

Day/Night adjustable rear view mirror

Steering height adjust

Rear view camera

Shark fin antenna

Renault Kiger Techno (1.0 Petrol MT/AMT: Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh; 1.0 Turbo CVT: Rs 10 lakh)



In addition to Kiger Evolution



Projector LED headlamps

Roof rails with 50 kg carrying capacity

16-inch flex wheels (stylised steel wheels with covers)

Front centre console with storage and armrest

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Auto climate control

Power folding wing mirrors

Driver seat height adjust

Rear wiper & washer

Keyless entry and go

Upper glove boxes

Driver window auto up/down with antipinch



Renault Kiger Emotion (1.0 Petrol MT: Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh; 1.0 Turbo MT/CVT: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh)



In addition to Kiger Techno



Additional chrome garnish (Turbo only)

Red brake callipers (Turbo only)

LED fog lamps

Leatherette upholstery

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Auto fold function for wing mirrors

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

3D Arkamys sound system

Cruise control (MT only)

Wireless charging pad

Rear defogger

Cooled glovebox

Ambient lighting

Remote engine start via key (Turbo only)

Auto headlamps & wipers

Ventilated front seats

Multi-view rear-view camera



All prices ex-showroom, Delhi