2026 World Car Awards Finalists Announced

The race for the global automotive industry's most prestigious honours officially entered its final stretch as the World Car Awards announced the top finalists for 2026. A global jury of 98 automotive journalists from 33 countries, including India, selected the shortlists via secret ballot, narrowing down a field of dozens of contenders across six distinct categories.

The countdown to the awards ceremony will conclude on April 1, 2026, when the winners will be revealed live at the New York International Auto Show. This year’s competition highlights a shift toward electric mobility and global innovation.

"The World Car Awards are a benchmark for excellence and innovation," said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO. "Their commitment to advancing mobility mirrors our own drive to shape a zero-accident future."

World Car of the Year (WCOTY) Top 10

The flagship category began with 58 eligible vehicles, now narrowed down to these 10 finalists:

Audi Q5 / SQ5

BMW iX3

BYD Seal 6 DM-i

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Palisade

Kia EV4

Kia EV5

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Nissan Leaf

Toyota RAV4

The top five World Electric Vehicle finalists are:

Audi A6 e-tron / S6 e-tron

BMW iX3

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Nissan Leaf

Top five World Luxury Car finalists:

Audi A6 e-tron / S6 e-tron

Audi A6/S6

Cadillac Vistiq

Lucid Gravity

Volvo ES90

Top five World Performance Car finalists:

BMW M2 CS

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Land Rover Defender Octa

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro

Top five World Urban Car finalists:

Alfa Romeo Junior

Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV

Firefly

Hyundai Venue

Wuling Binguo / Ari Poly

All vehicles competing in the five categories above are eligible for the 2026 World Car Design of the Year award. A panel, consisting of respected world design experts, was asked to review each candidate and establish a short-list of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote.

Five World Car Design of the Year finalists:

Firefly

Kia PV5

Lynk & Co 08

Mazda 6e / EZ-6

Volvo ES90

The ‘Top Three’ in the World finalists will be announced virtually on March 3rd with final winners in all six categories announced on April 1st at the New York International Auto Show. This year marks the 21st year of the World Car Awards partnership with the show.

Kia EV3 had won the overall World Car of the Year title last year. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (for performance) and Volvo EX90 (for luxury) were some of the other notable winners then.



Official partners for the World Car Awards programme include AITASTIC Research & Consult, Brembo, NYIAS, KPMG and Newspress.