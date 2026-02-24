Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Reintroduced: Priced At Rs 70.31 Lakh

In May 2025, Jeep India introduced the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition in a limited run of 30 units, priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV maker has now reintroduced the edition with a fresh batch for the Indian market. This time, it is priced at Rs 70.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to 41 units across the country, while continuing to be based on the Rubicon variant.

The Wrangler Willys ‘41 pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB, which served during World War II. As part of that theme, the SUV is finished in a ‘41 Green’ paint shade and features a ‘1941’ decal on the bonnet, setting it apart from the standard Wrangler range.

This edition comes with standard accessories worth Rs 2 lakh, including powered side steps, additional interior grab handles, all-weather floor mats, and front and rear dashcams. Buyers can also opt for an accessory pack priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, which adds a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop. Notably, the optional package is about Rs 1 lakh less expensive than what was offered with last year’s version.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The Wrangler Willys ‘41 continues to use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It retains its four-wheel-drive system along with locking differentials and low-range gearing.