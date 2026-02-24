logo
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Reintroduced: Priced At Rs 70.31 Lakh

car&bike Team
1 min read
Feb 24, 2026, 03:36 PM
Key Highlights
  • Special edition is based on the Rubicon variant
  • Commands a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard Rubicon
  • Gets feature additions such as powered side steps and dashcam

In May 2025, Jeep India introduced the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition in a limited run of 30 units, priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV maker has now reintroduced the edition with a fresh batch for the Indian market. This time, it is priced at Rs 70.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to 41 units across the country, while continuing to be based on the Rubicon variant.

Also Read: Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 35.95 Lakh

jeep wrangler willys 41 edition launched in india at rs 7315 lakh 1

The Wrangler Willys ‘41 pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB, which served during World War II. As part of that theme, the SUV is finished in a ‘41 Green’ paint shade and features a ‘1941’ decal on the bonnet, setting it apart from the standard Wrangler range.

Also Read: 2026 Jeep Meridian Updated With Sliding Second Row Seats; Prices Start At Rs. 23.33 Lakh

jeep wrangler willys 41 edition launched in india at rs 7315 lakh

This edition comes with standard accessories worth Rs 2 lakh, including powered side steps, additional interior grab handles, all-weather floor mats, and front and rear dashcams. Buyers can also opt for an accessory pack priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, which adds a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop. Notably, the optional package is about Rs 1 lakh less expensive than what was offered with last year’s version.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The Wrangler Willys ‘41 continues to use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It retains its four-wheel-drive system along with locking differentials and low-range gearing.

