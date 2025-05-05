Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh

Jeep India has launched a limited-edition version of its Wrangler, called the Willys ‘41 Special Edition. Priced at Rs 73.15 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition is based on the Rubicon trim and is limited to just 30 units across the country. The Willys ‘41 draws inspiration from the original 1941 Willys MB, known for its military service during World War II. To commemorate that legacy, Jeep has finished the SUV in a ’41 Green’ shade – exclusive to this edition – and added a '1941' decal on the hood.

Additional features that set this edition apart include power-operated side steps, grab handles, all-weather floor mats, and dual dash cameras. These are offered alongside all the off-road equipment and features found on the standard Rubicon variant. Customers also have the option to purchase an exclusive accessory package priced at Rs 4.56 lakh.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said, “The Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is more than a vehicle—it’s a tribute to Jeep’s timeless legacy of freedom, adventure, and authenticity. Inspired by the original spirit of the Willys, this exclusive edition blends heritage with bold individuality, allowing passionate Jeepers to make a statement that’s both personal and iconic. It’s a celebration of everything Jeep represents, thoughtfully designed for those who value distinction rooted in legacy.”

Powering the Wrangler Willys '41 edition is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes equipped with four-wheel drive, locking differentials, low-range gearing, and a lot more.