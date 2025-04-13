Login
Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed

Based on the Wrangler and Gladiator, the concepts feature extensive use of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on April 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Seven concept aim to highlight Jeep's off-road credentials
  • Feature extensive use of custom cosmetic parts from Mopar
  • Will be on display in Moab, Utah for the entire Jeep Easter Safari

Jeep has unveiled seven new concepts based on the Wrangler and Gladiator to mark the 59th Easter Jeep Safari. The concepts, on display in Moab, Utah, are said to “demonstrate the Jeep brand’s unmatched off-road capability and underscore what it means to drive a Jeep.” Here is a look at the concepts: 

 

Also read: Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh
 

Jeep Convoy Concept

Jeep Convoy Concept

Based on the Jeep Gladiator, the Convoy concept gets a redesigned nose inspired by the original Gladiator or the J-Series, as it was known in the 1970s. This is accentuated by a narrow off-road bumper replete with an in-built winch and auxiliary lighting. The roof and doors of the Gladiator have also been dropped, instead featuring half doors wrapped in canvas, with the roof featuring the same material. The rear load bed is also covered by a roof attachment made from canvas.

 

Rounding out the looks are oversized off-road tyres from BFGoodrich and black painted steel wheels. 

 

Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept 

Jeep Bug Out concept

Based on the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the Bug Out features extensive changes to the bodywork, including the deletion of the rear doors. The body work features extensive reworking, including an all-new roof, bonnet and fender,s while the Wrangler tailgate has been replaced by the pick-up unit from the Gladiator. As with the Convoy Concept, the Bug Out gets oversized BFGoodrich off-road tyres, but here they are wrapped around alloy wheels. 

 

Also read: New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut

 

Jeep Rewind Concept 

Jeep Wrangler Rewind concept

The Rewind, is perhaps the tamest looking concept of the seven unveiled. Jeep says that it is a ‘nostalgic take on a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were all the rage’. To that end, the Rewind Concept features notable use of neon colour accents inside and out, along with custom body parts such as bumpers, wheels, auxiliary lights and more. 

 

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept 

Jeep Wrangler Blueprint concept

The Blueprint concept’s name can perhaps be related to what it is – ‘Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items.’ The Blueprint Concept features factory aftermarket parts such as new bumpers, fender flares, auxiliary lights, wheels, snorkel, doors and more, all finished in electric blue to draw attention. Want to do up your Wrangler with factory parts? Well, this concept is a blueprint of what can be done. 

 

Also read: Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese
 

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept

Jeep Wrangler Sunchaser concept

The Sunchaser concept is one of the least concept-like units of the Wrangler concepts unveiled, featuring a number of tastefully executed Mopar parts to give it the appearance of an off-road-ready SUV capable of hauling all your gear for an off-road getaway. Aftermarket touches include a 2-inch body lift, metal bumpers, a winch up front, roof-mounted auxiliary lights and carrier, cargo panniers in place of the rear quarter windows, aftermarket fenders and off-road tyres from BFGoodrich. 

 

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept 

Jeep Gladiator Honcho concept

The Honcho concept is the only concept of the lot to feature notable mechanical changes. Retro-inspired paint aside, the Honcho features Dana 60 axles for improved off-road capabilities along with adjustable air suspension. Other custom touches include white steel wheels wrapped in 40-inch BFGoodrich tyres, custom high fenders, cargo bed roll bar and metal bumpers replete with a front winch and under bumper auxiliary lights. 

 

Also read: Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh

 

Jeep J6 Honcho Concept 

Jeep J6 Honcho concept

The J6 Honcho started life as a Wrangler four-door but with extensive body modifications to convert it into a two-door pick-up with a 6-foot cargo bed – longer than the Gladiator’s. As with most of the concepts here, the J6 gets a 2-inch lift kit, custom fenders, a tyre carrier and bumpers, additional auxiliary lights and a front winch among other changes. Rounding out the looks are a retro-inspired paint scheme and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tyres. 

