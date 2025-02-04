Login
Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese

Two of the popular D-segment SUVs in India come together for a head-on-head. On one corner is the updated Tata Harrier facelift with its futuristic design and feature-loaded cabin. On the other corner is the prominent and solid American, the Jeep Compass. Both have a similar, oh wait, same powertrain - a 4x2 Automatic.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

    We have convened two SUVs that are like chalk and cheese - they couldn’t be more different. But look closely, and you’ll find a shared streak: their diesel heart. In one corner, we have the updated, Robocop-looking, and formidable Tata Harrier facelift. And on the other corner, we have the rugged, and still going strong - the Jeep Compass. Both are here in the Diesel Automatic 4x2 avatar. While these two SUVs share a key similarity — both are diesel-powered, front-wheel-drive automatics –they cater to two entirely different types of buyers. So, if you are curious to know what makes either of these two SUVs a better pick for you? Read on as we decode them both. 

     

    Round 1: Exterior And Styling

     

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 7

    Let’s kick things off with the 2024 Tata Harrier. Ever since its arrival, the Harrier facelift has set a new benchmark in terms of the way it looks. I admit, that looks are subjective, but everyone would agree with me when I say – ‘this is one good-looking design’. 

     

    Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 17

    In comparison, the Compass here has a very conservative but equally mature design. This look first came out in 2021 when the facelift arrived and has been soldiering on with little to no changes. But this is a handsome-looking design undoubtedly. Its proportions are also masculine and have the right cuts and creases. 

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 11

    Now when it comes to design and styling, both these cars carry a very distinct styling cue. While the Harrier is fresh and quite futuristic looking right now, the Compass has aged gracefully but has aged, nonetheless. Irrespective of your design preference, you won’t be complaining when it comes to looking dapper. 

     

    Round 2: Interior

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 16

    As with the exterior, the cabins of both these cars are poles apart. We begin with the Harrier again and once you step inside, you are greeted with a cabin which is heavily revamped with the facelift but has a very modern-day touch to it. Firstly, it's the big massive centre screen that grabs your attention. But more importantly, it is a sufficiently large cabin, especially when you slide in right after the Compass. Despite the all-black theme, you feel you have ample sense of space and the built quality with material is surely deserving of the price tag. 

     

    Also Read: 2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 10

    At the same time, the cabin of the Compass might appear a bit bland. There are no fancy contrast colours, no party pieces or anything funky in here. But this is a cabin which, like the exterior, has aged well. But more importantly, spend more time here and you’ll realise that this is an ergonomic cabin, which cannot be said about the Harrier. Also, you sit slightly lower as well without that towering feel you get with the Harrier. The controls are easy to reach, and the visibility is superb too. And the fit and finish is something you usually see in very premium cars. 

     

    Round 3: Second Row Space

    Untitled

    Front row aside, the second row of the Compass is equally comfortable - but only for two. It's not very spacious, especially when compared to the other contenders we have here, and even taller passengers will find this a bit cramped. It's best used as two two-seaters here too or the middle seat can accommodate a kid at best. On the upside, getting in is easier and graceful because of the apt height and you don’t have to climb in like you need to in the Harrier. The seats are also firm which is useful for long-distance driving but the backrest angle is too upright for our liking. 

    Untitled1

    Now immediately after the Compass if you jump in the Harrier, you’ll notice the stark difference in space here. Apart from the seats, which are soft and welcoming, I am particularly a fan of those airplane-like headrests which are super comfy when you are doing long journeys. The large window, slightly tallish seating position and even the panoramic sunroof make this a very spacious place to be in.

    qwd

    As for the boot space of both these cars are large and accommodating, which should be in this price and segment. It won’t be noticeable which one is larger unless you get a measuring tape and count it in. But Harrier is marginally more at 445 litres. And the Compass has 438 litres. Not a lot of difference. Even the loading lip and wide opening are good enough for loading luggage for your intercity travels. 

     

    Round 4: Feature List

    When it comes to features, there’s no comparison here. The Harrier has more. End of discussion. Right? Well not exactly. The Compass here in the S trim has a decently long feature list - everything you’d need in day-to-day useability. It’s the fact that the Harrier just offers more, be it feel-good features or just gimmicky ones that makes the weight tip in its favour in this round - especially ADAS. 

    Feature CategoryTata HarrierJeep Compass
    Dimensions (L x W x H)4,605 mm x 1,922 mm x 1,718 mm4,405 mm x 1,818 mm x 1,640 mm
    Wheelbase2,741 mm2,636 mm
    Boot Space445 liters438 liters
    AirbagsUp to 7Up to 6
    Infotainment System10.25-inch touchscreen, JBL 9-speaker system8.4-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker system
    ConnectivityWireless Apple CarPlay, Android AutoWireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
    SunroofPanoramic Sunroof Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof 
    Climate ControlTouch-based climate control panelDual-zone automatic climate control
    Seats8-way driver seat, 4-way co-driver power adjustment6-way power-adjustable driver seat
    ADAS FeaturesYes Level 2 ADASNo
    Safety FeaturesESP, ABS with EBD, Parking sensors, 360-degree CameraESC, ABS with EBD, Parking sensors, 360-degree Camera
    Audio SystemJBL premium audioStandard 6-speaker setup
    Drive ModesEco, City, Sport; Terrain modes: Normal, Rough, WetSelectable drive modes in 4WD only

     

    Round 5: Powertrain And Performance

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 14

    As mentioned earlier, both these two SUVs get the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine sourced from FCA. Power output is also identical at just under 170bhp and around 350Nm. While the Harrier is available only as an FWD confirmation, the Compass can also be had with proper 4x4 hardware, but of course, we have the FWD version only here. That said, it’s the gearbox that differentiates the way both the Harrier and Compass are to drive. Now if you want an old-school diesel feel, this 2.0-litre diesel is the best one out there to experience it. 

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 6

    Here in the compass, it has a bit of a sluggish nature at city speeds. There’s good grunt though, and enough pull at slow speeds. But once out on the highway it feels more relaxed, and the slow lazy nature of the nine-speed gearbox simply disappears. This engine is made to do cross-country journeys. Moreover, as you don't sit too high in the Compass, it gives you a very car-like feel behind the wheel. The steering wheel is meaty, and the steering feel is not exactly well weighted or quick. But it has a good connect. It's sometimes too heavy at city speeds. But the turn-in is nice and easy making it fun around corners. Of the two, the Compass surely feels more agile. And if you want more fun behind the wheel, it’s the American you should consider. 

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 5

    Even the ride has a hint of stiffness when driven at slow speeds but gets much better as you reach highway speeds. It becomes more absorbent and pliant and takes in undulations nicely. Add to it the rugged appeal, and you won't think twice when the roads start to disappear. 

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 9

    Over to the Harrier and things are much different here. Firstly, you have a good commanding position but it's also not great for newer drivers. The controls can do with a bit more user-friendliness especially when you compare it with the driver-friendly Compass. Secondly, you hear a lot more engine clatter here. But that's just me nitpicking. You have a very responsive gearbox which pulls nicely at city speeds, and you also get paddle shifters which isn't available in the Compass. What you also get here that's not in the Compass are drive modes. You get the usual Eco, City and Sports and there's a difference in throttle response in each mode. Not something you'd use every day but helpful as bragging rights. 

     

    Its ride is also much pliant at City speeds compared to the Compass and out on the highway it gets even better. But the steering feel is where the Harrier lacks as it is far from offering a driver-centric feel compared to the Compass. 

     

    Verdict

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 3

     

    So after the five closely fought rounds, which one should you buy? 

    Let’s start with the Harrier: 

    • This is a good choice for someone who wants space, road presence, and value for money. Its larger dimensions translate to a more spacious cabin and a massive boot, making it ideal for families. 
    • It also has a better road presence admittedly with a design which is bold and futuristic, so no matter your age or gender, you would like how the way it looks. 
    • And of course, it is priced more handsomely of the two. It’s almost 5 lakh rupees spec-to-spec including this top-spec model while offering more features and larger dimensions. 

     

    But why shouldn’t you buy the Harrier?

    • Of the two, the Harrier’s refinement can be improved a bit. 
    • It’s still a big SUV, which might feel cumbersome in tight urban spaces, especially if your family members also take the wheel occasionally.
    • Tata’s reliability issues are well known and if you are not fine with frequent service centre visits, the Harrier is not for you. 

     

    And when it comes to Compass, you shouldn’t buy it if: 

    • You think that the Compass has been around for longer and needs a major update to remain relevant. 
    • It’s also the smaller of the two and has fewer features but still, it is priced higher than the Tata.
    • And there’s not enough sales and service network across the country as much as they ought to 

     

    But You should get the compass still if you want 

    • A bit more finesse and a bit more premium car feel from your SUV
    • The Compass feels well put together, the design is graceful if not flamboyant, and it has a built-to-last feel to it. 
    • It’s also much better of the two to offer the driving pleasure that most of the cars are missing of late. It’s more car-like and makes for a great mile muncher. 
    • And finally, because it has character. An old-school charm that’s pragmatic and very rare to find. 
    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 13

     

    So which one’s for you? You should pick the Tata Harrier if:

    • You’re looking for a spacious larger-than-life SUV that can handle Indian roads with ease.
    • You want more value for money with a bold design and feature-loaded cabin.
    • You don’t mind trading some refinement for sheer size and presence.

     

    Get the Jeep Compass if:

    • You value premium quality and refinement over its size and space.
    • You need an SUV that’s easy to live within urban settings but still can go as the crow flies or tackle highway runs as easily as it does coffee runs. feels premium.
    • Simply because you’re a fan of Jeep’s long and celebrated heritage. 
    # tata harrier deisgn# tata harrier# tata harrier pictures# tata harrier adas# harrier# tata harrier vs jeep compass# jeep compass# jeep compass prices# jeep compass india# jeep compass price India# jeep compass price# jeep compass diesel automatic# diesel automatic# car# Cars# car-review# Car Reviews# Comparison# Cover Story# New Cars# Road Test
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

