Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech

The new Tata Harrier facelift looks bolder, gets smarter tech, and more premium creature comforts. But, are things really as good as they look, or is there more to what meets the eye? So, let’s find out!
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

8 mins read

14-Oct-23 12:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier facelift gets major updates inside-out
  • The looks bolder, gets smarter features and tech, and overall is a lot more upmarket now
  • The new Harrier Facelift will be launched on October 17

The demand for compact and mid-size SUVs is at an all-time high, and the Tata Harrier has been one of the more popular choices among consumers in this segment. In fact, since its launch in 2019, Tata Motors has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Harrier. However, it has been in the market for over four years now and needed a proper mid-life update. Tata Motors finally decided to give it one, and a lot has changed both inside and out. The SUV looks a lot bolder, gets smarter tech features and more premium creature comforts.

 

 

I spent a day with the new Tata Harrier facelift in the company’s home ground Pune, to see if things are really as good as they look, or if there’s more to what meets the eye. So, let’s find out!

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023

 

Design and Styling

 

The new Harrier facelift now gets personas like the Nexon and this is the top-end Fearless person in a new Sunlit Yellow colour

 

The first thing that caught my eye was the new Sunlit Yellow colour. Yes, it can be a bit in your face, but I like it! Especially with the contrast black roof and matching alloy wheels, which also come with aero inserts for better aerodynamics. The colour, of course, is exclusive to the top-end Fearless persona; yes, like the Nexon, the Harrier too gets personas, and the other three are – Smart, Pure, and Adventure. And the styling too is persona specific. Up front, you get a split parametric grille equipped with silver chicklet inserts that add to the Harrier’s imposing look.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained

 

The new Tata Harrier facelift gets a bolder, more stylish design including a new split grille with 3D elements 

 

The SUV also comes with end-to-end LED daytime running lamps like the Nexon EV, featuring the welcome and goodbye function. And below it, you have a pair of sharp-looking Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED foglamps and air curtains for better aerodynamics. 

 

The SUV packs a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and new connected LED taillamps

 

The roof rails are simply for aesthetic purposes and not for load bearing, while the tail section comes with connected LED taillights, and here too you get the welcome and goodbye function. Both the front and rear bumpers get a glossy faux skid plate, while the roof rails are for aesthetic purposes only.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?

 

Interior & Cabin Features

 

The cabin of the new Harrier facelift too has been updated and looks a lot more upmarket

 

Like the exterior, the cabin too comes with its fair share of updates, which in this Fearless trim matches the exterior paint scheme. You’ll find yellow accents on the dashboard, centre console and door handles. The seats are also new, well-bolstered, and draped in faux leather upholstery with contrast yellow stitching. A nice premium touch if you ask me. There are a lot of cubby holes and cup/bottle holders for your knickknacks, a central armrest with storage, and multiple USB ports including a 45W fast charging unit.

 

The Tata Harrier facelift comes with a new digital steering wheel,  panoramic sunroof, new premium upholstery with power adjustable ventilated front seats

 

The dashboard now also comes with a piano black panel, a fingerprint magnet if you ask me, which houses new capacitive buttons for AC and other in-car controls. The Harrier also gets a new 4-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, featuring the illuminated logo, similar to what we saw in the new Nexon. And yes, you also get a wireless phone charger.

 

The rear passengers now get new more comfortable adjustable headrests and sun blinds 

 

As for rear seat comfort, it’s certainly present. There is good space for three average-sized adults, and the seats are also quite comfortable. Tata now offers a pair of premium adjustable headrests. A foldable central armrest with cup holders and retractable sun blinds as well. The Harrier facelift also comes with a gesture-controlled power tailgate, which can be opened simply by an air kick underneath the rear bumper.

 

Infotainment & Tech

 

The Harrier facelift gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system similar to the one seen in the Nexon EV

 

The big highlight inside the cabin is the addition of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen HD display. It’s the same unit that we saw in the Nexon EV and is loaded with a tonne of functions, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is also loaded with JBL Modes, a music application that gives you a range of pre-defined acoustic settings, and it’s paired with a 10-speaker JBL sound system. The Harrier also comes with iRA-connected car technology, and in addition to an SOS button, the car also gets a Breakdown call button.

 

Additionally, you also get a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which can now mirror Google/Apple maps

 

To add a futuristic element to the cabin experience, Tata also offers access to up to four voice assistants – Alexa, OK Google, Hey Siri, and Tata’s native voice assistant - Hey Tata, which can be used to control functions like the air con system and the panoramic sunroof. The latter now also comes with mood lights, however, I found the sunroof’s opening and closing mechanism was a bit glitchy. Additionally, you also get a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which can now mirror Google/Apple maps.

 

Safety & ADAS functions

 

 

In terms of safety, the Harrier now comes with 6 airbags as standard, while the top-end trim gets an additional knee airbag as well. In addition to seatbelt reminders, parking sensors and ISOFIX, you also get 360-degree view cameras, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The Harrier also continues to come with up to 11 ADAS functions, including collision warning, auto braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control (automatic only) and more.

 

Engine & Performance

 

The Tata Harrier facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm

 

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The Tata Harrier facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that was offered with the outgoing model. And there is no change in performance either. The motor continues to make the same 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and I got to drive the manual version of the SUV that comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Now, the motor is torquey, and the power delivery is also decent, however, this set-up is more tuned for efficiency rather than outright performance. While that’s not a dealbreaker, I wish it had more grunt in the lower rpms.

 

The Harrier sees no change in terms of power output and performance 

 

Also, Tata is now offering an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function even with the manual version. While it certainly adds to the premiumness, I would personally have preferred a conventional hand lever for the parking brake. And that’s because the electronic parking brake can get a bit cumbersome at times in the manual version. It auto-engages every time the SUV stops and starts again. This means if you stall the car you will need to disengage the parking brake before you can move ahead. And that can be a bit nerving in stop-and-go traffic.

 

 

However, if you don’t want that hassle, Tata also offers the automatic option, featuring a 6-speed torque converter. It’s quite a capable unit and, I feel a more suitable option for the Harrier.

 

Ride & Handling

 

The Harrier has a nice ride quality and good handling, however, the braking could have been better

 

In terms of ride quality, the Harrier does offer a smooth ride. The suspension is a bit on the softer side, so it can handle all the undulation on the road with quite a bit of ease. The SUV also handles quite well, and it imparts confidence even at higher speeds. However, I can’t say the same about its breaks as they do lack a bit of bite and progression. That said, Tata has worked on the NVH levels of the Harrier, and it is slightly better now.

 

Expected Price & Verdict

 

In a nutshell, the SUV is a lot more stylish, more feature-packed and much smarter compared to the outgoing model

 

 

Tata Motors has certainly taken things to the next level with the new Harrier facelift. There are several good things in this SUV, both in terms of creature comforts and tech that will surely improve your day-to-day driving experience. As for the performance, it remains as it was before and there are no major complaints there. In a nutshell, the SUV is a lot more stylish, more feature-packed and much smarter compared to the outgoing model. Having said that, while the attempt was certainly commendable, I wish Tata paid more attention to the execution of it because some things stick out like a sore thumb. But I don’t think those are in any way a deal-breaker. 

 

Expect the Harrier facelift to command a premium of at least Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.

 

However, the success of the Harrier facelift will depend on the pricing. The outgoing SUV was priced between Rs. 15.20 lakh to Rs. 24.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and I would expect the new Harrier facelift to command a premium of at least Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.

 

Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech
