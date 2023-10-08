Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
08-Oct-23 10:12 AM IST
Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the facelifted Harrier ahead of its market launch in the coming weeks. Along with the changes made to the exterior and interior, the SUV also comes with an updated list of features. Here is a breakdown of all the variants that are offered on the Harrier, along with its powertrain options. Moreover, the pricing for the Harrier hasn’t been announced yet, but Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Harrier facelift at an amount of Rs 25,000.
With regards to the powertrain, the Harrier retains its 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel motor that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Harrier include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front wheels, and Tata hasn’t confirmed if the Harrier will be offered with a four-wheel drive anytime in the future.
Let’s break down the variants and explain more about the features offered in each variant of the Harrier Facelift.
Smart (O)
- LED Projector Head Lamp
- Connected LED DRLs
- Connected LED Tail Lamp
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- 6-Airbags
- Tilt and Telescopic Adjust Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo
- Automatic Climate Control
- Rear AC Vents
- ISOFIX mounts
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill Hold Control
- Traction Control
- Roll Over Mitigation
- Corner Stability Control
- After Impact Braking
- Panic Brake Alert
- ABS with EBD
- Rear Parking Sensor
- Electrically Adjustable Wing Mirrors
- Height Adjustable Seatbelts for Driver & Co-Driver
- 3 Point Seatbelt with a reminder for all seats
- Perimetric Alarm System
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- USB Type A & C Chargers in 1st & 2nd Rows
Pure (O)
Features over the Smart (O)
- 10.25-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
- 250+ Native Voice Commands
- Over-the-Air Updates
- 10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 6-Speaker audio system
- Rear View Camera
- Steering-mounted switches for Audio/Phone
- Front 45W Type C Fast Charger
- Rear Washer and Wiper
- Remote Central Locking
Adventure
Features over the Pure (O)
- 17-inch Diamond Cut Alloys Wheels
- Keyless Go
- Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
- Leatherette Upholstery
- Cruise Control
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar support
- Rear Window Sunshade
- Rear Armrest with cup holders
- Mood Lighting
- Front LED fog lamp
- Rear Defogger
- One Touch Driver Side Window operation
- Front Centre Armrest with cooled storage
- Follow me Headlamps
- Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)
Adventure +
Features over the Adventure
- Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof
- 360 Degree Camera
- 18-inch Alloys with Aero Insert
- Electronic Park Brake with Auto Hold
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Front Parking Sensors
- Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Auto Headlamps
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- All Wheel Disc brakes
- Paddle Shifters (AT only)
- Smart E-Shifter (AT only)
Adventure+ #DARK
Features over the Adventure +
- 19-inch Dark Alloys with Aero Insert
- Oberon Black Exterior
- All-Black Interior
Adventure + A
Features over the Adventure +
- 11 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go (AT only)
- ESP with Driver Doze Off alert
Fearless
Features over the Adventure +
- 12.3-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
- Voice-assisted Dual Zone Climate Control
- Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL
- Welcome & Goodbye Animation on Front and Rear LED DRL
- 6-Way Powered Driver Seat with Memory and Welcome Feature
- 4-Way Powered Co-Driver Seat
- Ventilated Front Row Seats (Driver & Co-Driver)
- Comfort Head Rest on 2nd Row Seats
- 9-speaker JBL audio system and subwoofer
- ‘Bejeweled’ Terrain Response Mode selector with Display
- LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert
- Hill Descent Control
- Rear Fog Lamp
Fearless #DARK
Features over the Fearless
- 19-inch Dark Alloys with Aero Insert
- Oberon Black Exterior
- All-Black Interior
Fearless +
Features over the Fearless
- 7 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)
- 11 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Gesture-controlled Powered Tailgate
- Connected Vehicle Technology
- 10-speaker JBL audio system (5 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)
- Alexa™ Voice Commands with Car to Home Functionality
- Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist
Fearless + #DARK
Features over the Fearless
- 19-inch Dark Alloys With Aero Inserts
- Oberon Black Exterior
- All-Black Interior
