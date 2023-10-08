Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the facelifted Harrier ahead of its market launch in the coming weeks. Along with the changes made to the exterior and interior, the SUV also comes with an updated list of features. Here is a breakdown of all the variants that are offered on the Harrier, along with its powertrain options. Moreover, the pricing for the Harrier hasn’t been announced yet, but Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Harrier facelift at an amount of Rs 25,000.

With regards to the powertrain, the Harrier retains its 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel motor that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Harrier include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front wheels, and Tata hasn’t confirmed if the Harrier will be offered with a four-wheel drive anytime in the future.

Let’s break down the variants and explain more about the features offered in each variant of the Harrier Facelift.

Smart (O)

LED Projector Head Lamp

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED Tail Lamp

17-inch alloy wheels

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

6-Airbags

Tilt and Telescopic Adjust Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo

Automatic Climate Control

Rear AC Vents

ISOFIX mounts

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Control

Traction Control

Roll Over Mitigation

Corner Stability Control

After Impact Braking

Panic Brake Alert

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensor

Electrically Adjustable Wing Mirrors

Height Adjustable Seatbelts for Driver & Co-Driver

3 Point Seatbelt with a reminder for all seats

Perimetric Alarm System

Split Folding Rear Seats

USB Type A & C Chargers in 1st & 2nd Rows

Pure (O)

Features over the Smart (O)

10.25-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay

250+ Native Voice Commands

Over-the-Air Updates

10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

6-Speaker audio system

Rear View Camera

Steering-mounted switches for Audio/Phone

Front 45W Type C Fast Charger

Rear Washer and Wiper

Remote Central Locking

Adventure

Features over the Pure (O)

17-inch Diamond Cut Alloys Wheels

Keyless Go

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

Leatherette Upholstery

Cruise Control

Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar support

Rear Window Sunshade

Rear Armrest with cup holders

Mood Lighting

Front LED fog lamp

Rear Defogger

One Touch Driver Side Window operation

Front Centre Armrest with cooled storage

Follow me Headlamps

Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)

Adventure +

Features over the Adventure

Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof

360 Degree Camera

18-inch Alloys with Aero Insert

Electronic Park Brake with Auto Hold

Wireless Phone Charger

Front Parking Sensors

Air Purifier with AQI Display

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

All Wheel Disc brakes

Paddle Shifters (AT only)

Smart E-Shifter (AT only)

Adventure+ #DARK

Features over the Adventure +

19-inch Dark Alloys with Aero Insert

Oberon Black Exterior

All-Black Interior

Adventure + A

Features over the Adventure +

11 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go (AT only)

ESP with Driver Doze Off alert

Fearless

Features over the Adventure +

12.3-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen

Voice-assisted Dual Zone Climate Control

Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL

Welcome & Goodbye Animation on Front and Rear LED DRL

6-Way Powered Driver Seat with Memory and Welcome Feature

4-Way Powered Co-Driver Seat

Ventilated Front Row Seats (Driver & Co-Driver)

Comfort Head Rest on 2nd Row Seats

9-speaker JBL audio system and subwoofer

‘Bejeweled’ Terrain Response Mode selector with Display

LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Auto-dimming IRVM

Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert

Hill Descent Control

Rear Fog Lamp

Fearless #DARK

Features over the Fearless

19-inch Dark Alloys with Aero Insert

Oberon Black Exterior

All-Black Interior

Fearless +

Features over the Fearless

7 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)

11 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Gesture-controlled Powered Tailgate

Connected Vehicle Technology

10-speaker JBL audio system (5 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)

Alexa™ Voice Commands with Car to Home Functionality

Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist

Fearless + #DARK

Features over the Fearless