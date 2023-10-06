Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

Following the launch of the revamped Nexon and Nexon EV in September, Tata Motors has unveiled the Harrier facelift alongside the Safari facelift ahead of their market launch in the coming weeks. The Harrier, which was launched early in 2019, is now over four years old, and Tata has introduced comprehensive changes to the Harrier, as well as its larger sibling, to consolidate its hold over the SUV market. As part of the mid-cycle update, both SUVs now have a fresh look inside and out, and also pack more features. Bookings for both the Harrier facelift and Safari facelift are now open, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. Prices are expected to be announced later this month.

Also Read: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24

LED daytime running lights are now linked by a light bar.

One look at the Harrier facelift’s front-end is enough to confirm it draws heavy styling influence from the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It continues with the split headlight arrangement of the original SUV, but now, the LED daytime running lights are linked by a slim light bar, and there’s a fresh interpretation of the mesh-type grille.

Safari continues to maintain a visual link with the five-seat Harrier.

The vertically-stacked LED projector headlights are housed in narrower clusters and are also connected by a black sash-like styling element incorporated into the redesigned front bumper, which also features a restyled skid plate and air intake grille.

Also Read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India

Wheel sizes on both SUVs range from 17- to 19-inches, depending on the variant.

The Safari adopts most of these changes but has a different finish for its grille, as well as a revised front bumper and skid plate. The Harrier and Safari facelifts will be available with wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches, depending on the variant you choose. Both SUVs also have restyled LED taillights, which are now linked by a light bar. Each SUV is available in a total of seven exterior colours, with the highlight of the Harrier's colour palette being the striking ‘Sunlit Yellow’, and as before, both SUVs will also be offered in a stealthy ‘Dark’ edition. Also common to both models will be the first three trim levels (Smart, Pure and Adventure) with only the top-spec variants having different names – Fearless for the Harrier, and Accomplished for the Safari.

Restyled LED tail-lights, too, are now connected.

Tata has also made a handful of changes to the Harrier and Safari facelift’s dashboard to freshen up the feel and experience on the inside. There’s a new, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new, 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which appears to be identical to the one we’ve seen on the recently revamped Nexon EV.

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujarat

Redesigned dashboard houses touch controls and 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Other feature highlights of the Harrier and Safari facelift include the addition of a seventh airbag (knee airbag), dual-zone auto climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors, a 45W USB-C charger, wireless charger, air purifier, voice-activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, 10-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, gesture-controlled tailgate opening function and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec ‘Fearless’ and ‘Accomplished’ variants, respectively.

Both SUVs will now have up to seven airbags, including a knee airbag.

For now, the Harrier and Safari facelift both continue with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport. Terrain modes – now accessed via a new, ‘jewelled’ rotary knob on the centre console – include Normal, Rough and Wet modes.

With the midlife update, the Harrier and Safari are both set to move further up the price ladder. The pre-facelift Harrier was priced from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh, and we expect prices for the Harrier facelift to range from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, the Safari facelift, too, is expected to be pricier, with prices expected to range from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).