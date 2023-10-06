Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
By Amaan Ahmed
4 mins read
06-Oct-23 06:01 PM IST
Highlights
- Bookings for the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts are open, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000.
- Both receive substantial exterior and interior design changes, along with new infotainment and instrumentation.
- Sole 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer, with the option of manual and automatic transmissions.
Following the launch of the revamped Nexon and Nexon EV in September, Tata Motors has unveiled the Harrier facelift alongside the Safari facelift ahead of their market launch in the coming weeks. The Harrier, which was launched early in 2019, is now over four years old, and Tata has introduced comprehensive changes to the Harrier, as well as its larger sibling, to consolidate its hold over the SUV market. As part of the mid-cycle update, both SUVs now have a fresh look inside and out, and also pack more features. Bookings for both the Harrier facelift and Safari facelift are now open, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. Prices are expected to be announced later this month.
Also Read: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24
LED daytime running lights are now linked by a light bar.
One look at the Harrier facelift’s front-end is enough to confirm it draws heavy styling influence from the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It continues with the split headlight arrangement of the original SUV, but now, the LED daytime running lights are linked by a slim light bar, and there’s a fresh interpretation of the mesh-type grille.
Safari continues to maintain a visual link with the five-seat Harrier.
The vertically-stacked LED projector headlights are housed in narrower clusters and are also connected by a black sash-like styling element incorporated into the redesigned front bumper, which also features a restyled skid plate and air intake grille.
Also Read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Wheel sizes on both SUVs range from 17- to 19-inches, depending on the variant.
The Safari adopts most of these changes but has a different finish for its grille, as well as a revised front bumper and skid plate. The Harrier and Safari facelifts will be available with wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches, depending on the variant you choose. Both SUVs also have restyled LED taillights, which are now linked by a light bar. Each SUV is available in a total of seven exterior colours, with the highlight of the Harrier's colour palette being the striking ‘Sunlit Yellow’, and as before, both SUVs will also be offered in a stealthy ‘Dark’ edition. Also common to both models will be the first three trim levels (Smart, Pure and Adventure) with only the top-spec variants having different names – Fearless for the Harrier, and Accomplished for the Safari.
Restyled LED tail-lights, too, are now connected.
Tata has also made a handful of changes to the Harrier and Safari facelift’s dashboard to freshen up the feel and experience on the inside. There’s a new, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new, 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which appears to be identical to the one we’ve seen on the recently revamped Nexon EV.
Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujarat
Redesigned dashboard houses touch controls and 12.3-inch touchscreen.
Other feature highlights of the Harrier and Safari facelift include the addition of a seventh airbag (knee airbag), dual-zone auto climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors, a 45W USB-C charger, wireless charger, air purifier, voice-activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, 10-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, gesture-controlled tailgate opening function and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec ‘Fearless’ and ‘Accomplished’ variants, respectively.
Both SUVs will now have up to seven airbags, including a knee airbag.
For now, the Harrier and Safari facelift both continue with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport. Terrain modes – now accessed via a new, ‘jewelled’ rotary knob on the centre console – include Normal, Rough and Wet modes.
With the midlife update, the Harrier and Safari are both set to move further up the price ladder. The pre-facelift Harrier was priced from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh, and we expect prices for the Harrier facelift to range from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, the Safari facelift, too, is expected to be pricier, with prices expected to range from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
3 hours ago
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 hours ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
3 hours ago
Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season
3 hours ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
5 hours ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
6 hours ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
6 hours ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models
7 hours ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
7 hours ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
7 hours ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
1 day ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
A prototype model of the upcoming Tata Tigor JTP edition was recently spotted testing in India for the first time. Jointly developed by Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, the car is essentially a sportier and more powerful version of the standard Tigor subcompact sedan.
The Tata Tigor has managed to pick up decent numbers in the segment and it now seems Tata Motors is looking to add more value to its smallest subcompact sedan. A Tigor test mule was recently spied testing with a larger touchscreen infotainment system onboard. While the company hasn't made announcements yet, the new 6.5-inch touchscreen system just might replace the existing 5-inch unit on the range-topping XZ (O) grade.