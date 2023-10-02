Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
02-Oct-23 10:40 AM IST
Highlights
- Tata Motors reported a total of 243,024 vehicle sales globally
- The automaker sold 45,317 passenger vehicles in September 2023
- The total CV sales for Q2 FY24 reached 1,04,085 units, showing a 4 per cent growth
In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023–24, Tata Motors reported a total of 2,43,024 vehicle sales globally. This figure showed a slight decrease when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company sold 2,43,387 units. Also, the automaker sold 45,317 passenger vehicles in September 2023, as opposed to 47,864 in the same period last year. Moreover, total domestic sales accounted for 82,023 units in September 2023. This marks a 2 per cent year-over-year growth as compared to 80,633 units sold in the corresponding period last year.
Breaking it down by vehicle category, the sales of Tata's passenger vehicles for Q2 FY24 stood at 1,38,939 units, including electric vehicles. This represented a decrease of 3 per cent compared to Q2 FY23. Domestic PV sales, which comprise both ICE and EVs, reached 1,37,950 units in Q2 FY24, reflecting a 2.7 per cent decline from the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, the EV segment within passenger vehicles saw a notable increase, with a 55 per cent growth from Q2 FY23, accumulating 18,615 units.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!
Total Tata CV sales for Q2 FY24 reached 1,04,085 units, showing a 4 per cent growth compared to Q2 FY23. HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles) trucks witnessed substantial growth with a 25 per cent increase in sales, totalling 30,369 units in Q2 FY24. Similarly, passenger carriers in the CV category experienced 32 per cent growth, reaching 10,622 units in the same period.
Also Read: Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Furthermore, Tata's medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV), including trucks and buses, displayed strong sales performance. In September 2023, MH&ICV sales in the domestic market reached 18,577 units, compared to 14,062 units in September 2022. For Q2 FY24, MH&ICV domestic sales totalled 45,174 units, surpassing the previous fiscal year's Q2 sales of 38,143 units. International sales for MH&ICV also showed growth, with 46,845 units sold in Q2 FY24, compared to 40,556 units in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Also Read: Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
In conclusion, during Q2 FY24, Tata Motors experienced growth in some vehicle categories, while others saw slight declines compared to the previous fiscal year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
11 days ago
Indian rider KY Ahamed is set to make history by debuting in the MotoGP Bharat 2023, becoming the first Indian to participate in the Moto3 category.
11 minutes ago
Hero MotoCorp posted total sales of 5,36,499 units in September 2023. The company expects sales to peak in the coming weeks as the country enters festive season.
1 hour ago
The company posted a 7 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales over September 2022.
1 hour ago
Domestic sales of Royal Enfield saw a meagre 1 per cent growth while exports declined by 49 per cent.
3 hours ago
Tata Motors reported varied performance across its vehicle categories in Q2 FY24, with some segments experiencing growth while others faced slight declines compared to the previous fiscal year
4 hours ago
Suzuki Motorcycle India records cumulative sales of 97,936 units in September 2023
19 hours ago
The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.
20 hours ago
The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.
21 hours ago
Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.
23 hours ago
The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent
2 days ago
Putting an end to rumours about a tie-up with American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed to TOI that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla".
2 days ago
Cumulative sales growth of Passenger Vehicles in the domestic market from April to December 2017 for Tata Motors was at 129,229 units compared to 112,539 units, a growth of 15 per cent over last year.
2 days ago
The 2014 Delhi Auto Expo gave us a peek into what Tata Motors had in stored for India. Both the Zest and the Bolt were on display and there was also the concept compact SUV, Nexon which showed us the direction the company was taking. Both the Zest and the Bolt have been launched and now the strategy is all about expanding their dealership network.
2 days ago
As the 2018 Indian Auto Expo inches closer and closer, news about new products that could be showcased keeps trickling in. We have already brought you news about Tata Motors' plans to showcase their brand new premium hatchback, light commercial vehicle and an SUV at the Auto Expo. That said, new information hints at not one but two new SUVs from the same family (platform) making an appearance at the Expo instead. The two new SUVs, which have been developed under the codename 'harrier' and 'raptor' for the last few years are large-ish SUVs and will have similar design features. That said, they are said to be different in terms of overall size with one offering a smaller footprint and a 5 seat configuration while the other is larger and will offer a seven seater layout.
2 days ago
The next-generation Tata Tiago hatchback and Tigor subcompact sedan will skip the diesel engines from its lineup. The cars which are expected to be launched sometime in 2022, will be petrol only.