Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
25-Sep-23 03:58 PM IST
Highlights
- Two hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses were delivered by Tata
- Manufactured within Tata's research and development facility located in Pune
- Each bus can accommodate up to 35 passengers
Tata Motors has delivered two hydrogen fuel cell-powered (FCEV) buses to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL). The unveiling of these buses was conducted in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, alongside other Ministry representatives. These vehicles are considered potential solutions for both inter-city and intra-city transportation needs with Tata set to deliver 13 more buses to IOCL. The manufacturer had won a tender to supply IOCL with 15 FCEV buses back in 2021.
Developed at Tata Motors’ research and development facility located in Pune, the 12-metre-long buses are engineered with passenger convenience in mind, featuring a low-floor design for easy ingress and egress and a seating capacity of up to 35 passengers. Tata said the buses have undergone a strenuous road test and validation processes prior to being delivered.
Tata says that the buses use a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank paired with a 70 kW fuel cell to generate motive power. The buses also come with electronic braking systems as well as ESC and telematics functions.
Speaking about the deployment of the FCEV bus, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “This is an outcome of the progressive policies of the government, IOCL’s focus on future-readiness, and Tata Motors’ R&D prowess, all collaborating to fulfil the common vision of clean mobility in India. The delivery of these buses today heralds a new era in inter-city mass public transport and marks another step forward towards fulfilling the aspiration of sustainable mobility.
Fuel cell technology has been gaining traction in the field of electric mobility, employing hydrogen as its primary fuel source for fuel cells. This process efficiently converts hydrogen and oxygen into water, simultaneously producing electrical energy. Moreover, fuel cell vehicles offer advantages such as extended driving ranges and quicker refuelling times when compared to their battery-powered counterparts.
