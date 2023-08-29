Tata Motors Introduces New Brand Identity For Electric Vehicles

Tata Motors has introduced an all-new logo for its electric vehicle lineup in India. While it hasn’t provided any specific time period as of now, one can expect the manufacturer to use the logo on its electric cars within the next few months. The new logo consists of the classic Tata insignia, with ‘ev’ written on its side, enclosed in a circle which the brand says represents “a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction”. The manufacturer has also cited environmental reasons for making this shift and claims that the new arrangement reduces ink usage, while also adopting a dark background instead of a more colourful one in a bid to reduce energy consumption.

“The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology. It is the first step towards providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future that is better for the planet and its inhabitants” said the company in its statement.

Tata Motors' next launch will possibly be the facelifted Nexon and its EV counterpart, expected to launch next month. The vehicle has been spotted testing several times and was even seen in an undisguised format recently. The facelifted vehicle will get notable cosmetic tweaks, and be equipped with a host of new features.